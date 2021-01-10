Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Week my Mom Died

A memory that continues to bring me pain ...as well as joy is the week that my Mom died.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

That week is painful for obvious reasons and continues to be today. However, I am thankful for one thing and that is being able to spend some one-on-one time with her just days prior to her passing. 

I did not know at the time that she would pass in just 4 days. My mom (Betty) was diagnosed with acute leukemia in the fall of 2006. We were told that she had less than a year to live. This was a devastating diagnosis for me and my family. She was otherwise a healthy and active 75 year old woman, whose mother had lived until she was 90 years old. I fully expected for Mom to live until at least 90 years old as well, if not longer. To this day, I still feel robbed of at least 15 more years with her.

In June of 2007, Mom was in at-home Hospice care. She made the decision to stop taking chemotherapy. It is literally like putting poison in your body, and she could not take it anymore. We did not like her choice, but it was hers to make and we accepted it.

Mom died on June 19, 2007. It was a Tuesday morning and we were all there with her when she passed. To make this even more painful, it was also my Dad’s birthday. My Mom died on my Dad’s birthday.

The one bit of sunshine in this tragic event was the fact that I was able to spend several hours with her on the Friday prior. Again, we knew Mom was terminally ill, but we had no idea at the time that she only had 4 more days on this earth.

On the Friday prior to her passing, my Dad needed to renew his driver’s license before it expired. Dad went to the DMV that day and I spent that time with my Mom. We had a memorable conversation that I cherish to this day. We spoke openly about everything and anything. Not that we had any secrets to tell, but I was able to tell her how I felt. How much I loved her, how I felt about losing her, and how that it would impact me and our family. Often, we don’t tell our loved ones that we love them and care about them, at least not enough.

On Friday, June 15, 2007 I told my Mom how much I loved her and would miss her. On Monday, June 19, 2007 I watched helplessly as my Mom died in front of me. I am crying as I write this, but at the same time, it feels good to put my emotions in writing.

This past Christmas 2020 was one affected by the current pandemic.  We did not gather as a family as we normally due, because my Dad is now 90 years old with underlying health issues. He is extremely vulnerable to the Covid virus.

I took this “opportunity” to spend the entire day on Christmas with my 90 year old Dad. It was a special day for both of us. I know that he may not be around for next Christmas, so I treated it as if it may be my last Christmas Day with him. I also reflected back on the day I spent with my Mom, while enjoying Christmas day with my Dad.

This year, with everything being turned upside down, it wasn’t about gift-giving or receiving. This year it was all about spending some quality time with my Dad, and remembering the quality time I spent with my Mom.

Happy New Year.

Steve Groom

(Weekly Prompt- I did not see how to tag this post as such)

    Maryland Home Buyers, Real Estate Consultant at Maryland Home Buyers

    As the Operations Manager for Maryland Home Buyers in Baltimore I love what I do because I have a chance to really create a win-win solution for everyone – not just me. I believe that if you are sincere in your business and you serve first, then good things will come.

    I am a Certified Realty Investor, graduate of Towson University and Investors United School of Real Estate, an author and a life-long Maryland resident. Prior to real estate I worked in Retail Management and Call Center Management. These experiences instilled in me a burning desire – to experience and to provide – superior Customer Service in everything that I do.

    My primary goal is to provide you with a real practical solution to your current real estate situation. I have no problem directing potential sellers that come to us to sell their Baltimore house fast, to another source if I feel that would be best for them. We are not the typical “We Buy Houses” company. We are a family-owned and operated company and we follow family values. We strive to provide GREAT customer support… even if we don’t buy your house!

    I have the ability to serve the Baltimore real estate market not because I am anyone special, but because I have always followed our motto: SERVE FIRST & TREAT PEOPLE WITH RESPECT.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    When Mom Was Diagnosed With Cancer, My Anxiety Took A Break

    by Lisa Gallagher
    Community//

    9 Simple Routines That Will Help You Age Better

    by Gemi Bertran
    Community//

    My Mother’s Leap of Faith

    by Jennifer "Jay" Palumbo

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.