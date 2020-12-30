Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Waiting Game

Many of us are tired of waiting for our lives to restart or even begin. But it's worth remembering growth can come from learning how to adjust in undesirable conditions. To make the wait more bearable we need to try to manage our expectations and keep things in perspective.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Waiting Game

We are all in a collective moment of uncertainty and it is extremely stressful for many of us.  It’s challenging as most of our lives are on hold and we are just waiting. We can’t plan anything or put our minds on pause while we wait. Our schedules are disrupted , we are isolated and worried.

Before we can experience relief we invariably have to go through a period of waiting, as many of us are currently learning, this can be uncomfortable and distressing.  It can make sleep difficult, distract us from work and leave us feeling anxious. 

Are we all destined to just crumble under the pressure of uncertainty, or is there a way to ‘wait well’? Is it possible for us to manage the uncertainty of waiting any better? In the light of research revealing that a good waiting period often means underwhelming good news and shattering bad news – giving advice here could be difficult!Is there a better way to wait?

Finding A Better Way

If we choose then to be optimistic, are we just setting ourselves up for a fall or is it all in the timing? Optimism prepares us for waiting but pessimism prepares us for bad news. So if we try to stay positive and remain optimistic for as long as possible, then prepare for bad news towards the end of the wait, we hopefully buy ourselves the buffer from bad news, and the elation over good news.

It’s the combination of not knowing what’s coming together with not being in control that makes waiting so hard to bear. If we can grab hold of a little control over our fate by making a plan for  bad news, that can ameliorate a little of the challenge of no control.

Another coping strategy for well-being is shifting perspective on what the bad news would mean. It can allow us to see that even bad news can have an up side. So if we can find our silver lining in advance it can help us to prepare for the worst.

Being deeply engaged in an activity that absorbs us completely can be a good distraction. It can help us to forget our concerns as we wait. This technique is associated with significant improvement in happiness. As time passes more pleasantly when we get into our flow, we don’t notice it’s passage and even forget we are waiting.

Finding A Solution

Sometimes time can seem like the enemy – especially now. Many of us feel like we are just killing time until we get back out into the world or even for our lives to get started at all. Whether beginning a new job or simply wanting to see friends and loved ones, we start to strike bargains in our own heads and fantasize about what we will do when this current pandemic is over. 

We can try to help ourselves by looking at things with curiosity instead of frustration. This can enable us to transform everyday tasks into interesting and enjoyable experiences If we’re curious enough there is nothing that will stop us from figuring out what we need and it can help us to face our fears.

The pandemic is a useful reminder that there are big powerful things in our lives that we cannot change. It doesn’t mean that we are powerless as we always have the power to change how we respond. This is real life and it’s what’s happening right now, we just have to learn to adapt.

    Chris Panteli

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    Meditation Can Help When You're Job-Hunting, Here's How

    by The Ladders
    Community//

    Life In The Middle: Learning To Live In The In-Between

    by Simon Menelaws
    Community//

    Winning the waiting game

    by Elizabeth Gould

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.