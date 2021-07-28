Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Value of Small Business Philanthropy

The value of small business philanthropy is an important topic right now. As a result, it’s great to see more and more companies giving back to their communities. However, the truth is that many companies don’t know the importance of this kind of giving and may not be aware of the benefits they’re missing out on.

In this article, we’ll talk about what you can do to help your company become more involved in local philanthropy efforts.

Why Should Small Businesses be Philanthropic?
Small businesses have a lot to offer the community, and there are so many ways that can happen. When small businesses give back, they are not only making their companies stronger, but also strengthening ties with clients and becoming more integrated in the community as well.

There are plenty of opportunities for your business to become involved in philanthropic activities if you know where to look: from donating goods like food or clothes at local shelters, to sponsoring fundraising events, or helping out at charity auctions–it all counts!

What Kinds of Benefits Can You Get From Giving Back?
Your company will benefit greatly by supporting communities through charitable giving and philanthropic efforts alike. For example, your employees will feel inspired and committed when they see their employer is invested in the community.

Customers who want to support local businesses are more likely to buy from you when they see that your company is put in the effort as well. Your business will be more visible because a charitable cause backs it.

In addition, there are some tax benefits for small charities and nonprofit organizations too. As with any aspect of running a small business, it pays off big time when you take on philanthropic efforts.

Giving Back Differentiates Your Business from the Competition
Philanthropy will help your business stand out from the crowd and competition. It may even encourage other companies to give back to their communities as well.

In this day and age, consumers are more socially conscious than ever before. With so many choices to make, they’re looking for businesses that have a conscience as well.

As a business owner, it will be rewarding to know that you’ve given back in some way by supporting your community or making the world just a little bit better. However, if you want people not only to support your business but also refer their friends and family members, you’ll need to go above and beyond with philanthropy efforts.

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in the Tampa Bay Area of Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Since 1997 Kimberly has been the CEO, sole shareholder and has been elected to the board of directors of the parent corporation, Commonwealth Capital Corporation. On a day to day basis she oversees the Portfolio Advisory Committee, the Audit Committee, the Disaster Recovery Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board. Over the course of her tenure at CCC Kimberly has completely overhauled the business plan to increase revenue, has grown the company’s capabilities, entered new equipment markets, and expanded the company to new locations. Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott has executed her duties flawlessly and consistently discovers ways to improve business strategy and efficiency. Her additional duties include risk management, business strategy, product development, due diligence and parent-company compliance.

