Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Unlimited Power of Synarchy

At the core of human development lies improving human well-being. Not in the sense of having more and more stuff (all for yourself), but in the sense of having a good quality of life, on the scale from satisfying basic needs and having time to do things that enrich your life to meeting collective needs where societies take care of the most vulnerable. At the same time, it is also about taking care of our planet, nature, trying to keep a balance. Human development is a collective process, and we all have a part to play.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
The Unlimited Power of Synarchy by Luis Gallardo
The Unlimited Power of Synarchy by Luis Gallardo

It is in the human DNA to work and live in unison, love, and harmony, allowing themselves to trust and surrender to the creative, evolutionary process of life. The current organizing principles of life are based on hierarchy, and that’s a fact. Human evolution as a species is the passage from Hierarchy to Synarchy.

So, what is Synarchy? Historically, it means to ‘rule jointly’ or ‘joint rule,’ an almost foreign idea nowadays. An award-winning poet, mystic, and teacher, Richard Rudd, uses it in the ‘Gene Keys,’ his book of teachings and wisdom about dissolving illusory barriers between individuals, cultures, and ideologies. He describes it as the principle of Synarchy, the self-organizing evolutionary impulse that forges us into collective consciousness by encouraging individual genius. Synarchy represents our society of the future, based on the frequency of love, truth, and wisdom working in harmony.

The Unlimited Power of Synarchy by Luis Gallardo

The Dilemma of Hierarchy

Hierarchy is a system in which all members of society or an organization are ranked according to their relative status or authority. On the opposite side, there is Synarchy. This is a system where there is joint governance, collective leadership, and harmonious rule. In this system, there is no ranking. Ultimately, the difference between these two systems is awareness.

Hierarchy produces competition and control; based on a fear of anarchy (a state of disorder due to the absence of authority). In reality, hierarchy is about relationships and group dynamics. Distorted versions of the hierarchy are typically first experienced in family, where individuals either accept the rules and are, therefore, submissive, repressed, or overwhelmed; or they find a way to manipulate the rules and express their emotions of anger and fear by being reactive and controlling. Either way, the result is usually the same – the amount of existing fear in the family nucleus generates resentment that eventually leads to the breaking up of families (or failure of organizations, as another example).

But, if we can – and when we – embrace the shadows of our distorted perceptions that create fear, with time, we can mend the broken family connections and begin to self-organize. Such mended group dynamics are based on our higher life purpose rather than fear, manipulation, and control. In this case, the organization is based on service and creativity, where the individual elements of the system are given their freedom. This way, individual uniqueness becomes service to the whole.

So, what is the solution to the hierarchy dilemma? An evolutionary passage of transformation from hierarchy to synarchy is solely based on awareness, where the only difference between the two is perception. Though hierarchy exists everywhere in the Universe, it can only take away our freedom if we think freedom is external. True freedom is inner freedom, and hierarchy cannot touch it.

You can download the full Essay here for free

    Luis Gallardo

    Luis Gallardo, Founder & President at World Happiness Foundation / Fest / Awards / Academy

    Founder & President of the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest. Author of Happytalism and The Exponentials of Happiness. Director of the Gross Global Happiness program at the United Nations University for Peace.

    ---

    Luis Gallardo is a social innovator and entrepreneur with the higher purpose of elevating the vibration of the planet by developing ideas, connecting thought leaders, activists and communities and increasing awareness on the science of happiness, holistic education and smart innovation.

    Over the years Luis has been an advisor to CEOs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, Nobel Laureates, political and institutional game changers on strategic personal positioning and brand building. That access to the brightest and most conscious individuals has inspired him to understand that the world needs new lenses to realize growth and how humans and societies can thrive.

    Luis has worked too in the corporate world as a global executive and has been a protagonist of the transformation of industries such as professional services and the internet. Luis has been an international observer with the UN and OSCE in post-armed conflicts establishing democracy and the right to vote.

    For Luis Happiness is a human right and a life choice, an enabler of human development and social innovation. That’s why he is committed to creating, with initiatives such as bē and the World Happiness Foundation and World Happiness Fest, spaces for academics, activists, social innovators, scientists, governmental leaders, institutions and leaders, in general, to share and learn, to feel, understand and act towards a happier world and thriving societies.

    “The world needs new lenses to understand growth and how humans and societies can thrive.”

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Future Of Spirituality: Disrupting The Guru Model

    by Nick Seneca Jankel
    ​(Continued from Mastery of the Moment)
    Community//

    MERGING WITH THE MOMENT IS THE MAGIC

    by Emanate Presence
    Wisdom//

    11 Self-Help Books That Completely Changed My Life

    by Brittnay Starks
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.