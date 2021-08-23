Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Universal Law of Interconnectivity

Claudia Mason in conversation with singer-songwriter, composer and thought provoker Alex Ebert. They discuss the current breakdown in sense-making; the need for a declaration of interdependence; re-integration of death rituals; why awe is the portal to gratitude and where we go from here.

I sat down with Alex Ebert this past spring for a virtual conversation via zoom. After spending much of last year’s covid lockdown listening to his thought provoking instagram videos on a variety of themes that are interconnected by Alex’s interest in our shared human experience, I was excited to dive deeper into these themes and hear what he had to say. We spoke about topics such as the New Ager in regard to personal sovereignty creating personal reality; the role of manufacturing convenient hardships as a means to assuage one’s need for heroism; the clarity of confusion; cognitive harmonics; fear of death; status anxiety and so much more.

Watch our full conversation here:

    Claudia Mason, Claudia Mason, Supermodel. Author. Speaker. Stroke Thriver. Producer. On-Camera Interviewer at Force Emulations

    Claudia Mason was born and raised in New York City. She trained at the prestigious School of American Ballet and High School for the Performing Arts when she was discovered by Elite Modeling Agency. She became one of the world’s supermodels, featured on magazine covers like Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan, in campaigns like Versace, Revlon, Fendi, on runways like Chanel, Calvin Klein, Valentino. She acted in and produced films, TV and theatre, including executive producing a highly successful, critically acclaimed - and a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle award nominated - run of Tennessee Williams’ ORPHEUS DESCENDING. She wrote a book, FINDING THE SUPERMODEL IN YOU (Skyhorse Publishing). She's a spokesperson for American Stroke Association. She herself is a stroke thriver, having suffered a stroke from a freak accident. She enjoys speaking and writing as well as interviewing people on the topics of resilience, how to cultivate a strong inner life and human development.

