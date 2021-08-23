The Universal Law of Interconnectivity

I sat down with Alex Ebert this past spring for a virtual conversation via zoom. After spending much of last year’s covid lockdown listening to his thought provoking instagram videos on a variety of themes that are interconnected by Alex’s interest in our shared human experience, I was excited to dive deeper into these themes and hear what he had to say. We spoke about topics such as the New Ager in regard to personal sovereignty creating personal reality; the role of manufacturing convenient hardships as a means to assuage one’s need for heroism; the clarity of confusion; cognitive harmonics; fear of death; status anxiety and so much more.

Watch our full conversation here: