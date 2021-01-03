The Ultimate Playbook for Human Growth

Why do we buy games for kids? Because we want them to develop. This is a conscious decision we make since we want our kids to feel fulfilled. Imagine if we did the same for ourselves.

What Does Conscious Change Look Like For Us?

We realize that “playing” is the main key to our development.

This is how we train ourselves to be good at being human.

How to relate to the world and the people around us.

This is not simply about suiting ourselves to the world, but rather seeing how we are actively improving the world.

Acting helps match us to the positive forces in the world.

When we build these connections correctly, we become a positive force in the world.

Playacting may seem easy – but it’s actually a very serious game!

Any change we want to make on ourselves and the world – all depends on playacting.

When we leverage playacting correctly for the changes we must go through, then we can go through states relatively easily, without making mistakes.

We can accelerate our growth, and advance more each time.

In order to relate to ourselves differently – meaning to get new thoughts and feelings, we need to get into situations that may not really appeal to us in our current state.

Ideally we will determine the states we want to go through, and in this way pull our thoughts/ desires/ ego toward the new states.

The connection method teaches us how to build the games ourselves to manage our growth.

Of course, in all matters concerning the human ego, the most important playacting we do is in a group.

To transition ourselves to a state that may not seem so appealing – love, connection, doing for others – we can train ourselves to make these transitions through playacting.

Things that may have seemed undesirable – that our ego instinctively rejects – suddenly become desirable through playacting.

Hating a certain activity suddenly becomes a favorite thing.

We find ourselves in new states, building new systems, and gradually changing.

And then what was previously undesirable – love, consideration of others, etc. – we begin to view them as the most desirable states.

We want to bring them closer, and do everything to acquire these new states.

We use this powerful means called playacting to help us transition from our existing/current state to our next, desirable state.

We need to learn this skill for working on ourselves, and then our entire perception of reality shifts accordingly.

We begin to see new value based on the changes we’re going through.

So once we know how to use playacting to alter our states, we’ll see how it’s the most effective tool for reaching our purpose.

We need to view ourselves as small children that are constantly changing, knowing that this is how the world changes.

We mustn’t view ourselves as elderly people that don’t change – just the opposite.

The more we’re changing, the more we’ll see the world changing around us.

So we will remain forever young, full of life.

There will be a multitude of changes, and this is how we’ll see ourselves grow.

Let’s call this our accelerated learning program.

The main thing is to search for the means to help each of us and all of us to change – to be in a state of constant change.

And to check this by looking at ourselves, others, and against the goal. Did I change today? What changed in me exactly?

Then we see how playing becomes a means that is extremely important to our progress.

We played when we were little but stopped to be like the grownups. This stops our development.

We need to be in a youthful atmosphere of constant change, where we are playacting on a higher level than our current state.

This is how we grow.

Our whole life actually plays out in this playing field.

We play until habit becomes second nature.

Before we know it, it’s the key that opens the door to everything we’ve been searching for all along.

Happiness, peace, fulfilment. It will all come from playing this game called life the right way.

Wishing everyone a wonderful 2021 full of growth!