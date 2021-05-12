Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Truth About “God Is In You”

We always hear similar quotes like “God is in you” or “God is within you” but many fail to see what is really talking about.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
A portal of beautiful neon lights with glowing purple and blue lines in a tunnel - great for an abstract background
A portal of beautiful neon lights with glowing purple and blue lines in a tunnel - great for an abstract background

We always hear similar quotes like “God is in you” or “God is within you” but many fail to see what is really talking about. This saying is not talking about that god many portray as an old man up in the sky but also living inside of your body too. This is talking about a better inhabitant of your body, can you guess what it is? It’s your soul.

Let’s think a little bit. It is said that god knows everything and sees everything and your soul can do the exact same thing. We are not here to live one life, die and then go to heaven or hell, we come on Earth many lives and is the same soul that lived many lives and experienced many things throughout thousands of years, just in a different body.

Your soul is an etheric being that is not bound by the laws of physics, matter and time and the soul never dies, you are fooled to think that your soul can be killed.

Our modern society made us to totally ignore our soul and use it more as a metaphor when we speak than to really connect with it and learn from it’s wisdom.

When you meditate instead of asking gods, angels or guides for help, how about asking your soul for guidance?

Ally Fortis, Author, Thought Provoker, Tarot Reader, Numerologist, Autodidact, Spiritual Researcher

Ally Fortis is a numerologist, tarot reader, spiritual teacher and author writing about business, life, and spirituality. For private tarot readings and numerology check her site allyfortis.weebly.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

Awaken From The ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

by Paul Hunting
Community//

Spirituality is the new black.

by Sarah Nally
Community//

A Conversation of Happiness

by Praveen
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.