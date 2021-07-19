Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Tone in the Center of the Bell

No matter where you look—
near, far, up, down, out or in—
there is a bareness of being that
lives in the center of every ounce
of life, the way air waits inside
every bubble as it rises from
the deep. The way a small
pocket of worth waits inside
every attempt to love. The way
wonder waits in the center
of our heart for something to
wake it. The tone keeps ringing
in the center of the bell, long after
our ears stop hearing it. Whether
we know this or not, this is how
life moves through the living,
how light makes a branch grow
toward it. How a stream draws
a horse to drink from it.
How you draw me to ask
what it is to be you.

A Question to Walk With: Listen to a sound that calls to you long after it has left the range of your hearing and describe your sense of where that sound has gone.

This is the title poem from my book of poems, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

Join me at my new 5-session online Master Class, The Gift of Deepening and the Radiance in All Things, coming up August 28 – September1. I am also offering a free reading and conversation on September 11th. If you feel led, you can learn more at Live.MarkNepo.com.

Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

