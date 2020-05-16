The Tide is Turning

Well, it is increasingly evident that we are not just dealing with a global pandemic. The world is in crisis right now. As I speak with leaders around the world, I find that many are overwhelmed with the myriad of social, political, health, and economic challenges. Models are being tested and systems are breaking down. This is a moment of great turbulence and unrest in the world. However, I also know that this is a time of great breakthrough, innovation and transformation. We have been fighting this invisible enemy of COVID-19 for a while now, but we are winning the battle and we will get through this as a global community. I know that many people are anxious and afraid but I want to share some wisdom with you that I believe will help you navigate this uncertain time in the world.

You need to find your center. I know that we are living in unprecedented times. In fact, it is becoming more challenging for me to sit through a news cycle. Every story seems to be negative and the forecast appears to be dark and gloomy. If you are not careful, you will sit in front of the television for hours and find yourself inundated with consistently negative news. I encourage you to stop paying so much attention to the media and pay more attention to what is going on in your inner world. In other words, I want you to find your center. In moments of crisis, we often look outside of ourselves for coping mechanisms. On the contrary, I know from years of work that crisis is the time that we need to find our center and not concentrate on circumstances and contradictions. Finding your center is continuing to maintain spiritual disciplines in your life like prayer, reflection, and gratitude. It is easy to drown in the noise and become distracted. During this time, I want to remind you that you are a spiritual being. Yes, we are facing real challenges in the world but it does not have to shake your spiritual foundation. Take some time daily to anchor yourself in faith and refuse to give in to the fear.

You cannot pour from an empty cup. What does that mean? I want you to make self-care a priority every single day. I know you have a million things to do. The children are at home, your spouse is at home and you are trying to work from home and stay on top of your job. However, your responsibilities do not take priority over your self-care. In fact, none of your responsibilities will get accomplished if you do not take time daily to restore your soul. Make sure that you are getting proper rest, drink lots of water, take breaks throughout the day, be sure to take your vitamins, and incorporate a daily walk into your routine if possible. So many times we are busy pouring into the lives of others but we neglect to pour into ourselves. An empty cup is an announcement that you have overextended yourself and you are exhausted. I have discovered that exhaustion is a sign that we have ignored the messages that our bodies have been trying to send us. You must conserve your energy and it is impossible to do this without correctly prioritizing your life. If you do not make time for yourself, then a health crisis will force you to do so. Self-care is not optional but a necessity in these unprecedented times. You cannot show up for your family without taking proper care of yourself.

Invest time in a passion project. As many of you know, I have devoted my life to empowering people around the world to fulfill purpose and maximize their greatest potential. My work has impacted leaders around the world and earned me the reputation of a highly respected thought leader. During this time of crisis, I have been consulting with leaders around the world and providing insight into crisis leadership and crisis management. Leaders are looking for solutions and it has been an honor to serve in these unprecedented times. In addition, I have been taking online courses, working on my next book, and rigorously committing to my personal growth and development. As COVID-19 has sent the world into quartine, we find ourselves shifting from extremely busy lives to an abundance of time. This is a great opportunity to start a passion project. Maybe you have been wanting to learn another language. Or perhaps you have been wanting to refine your skills and take your career to the next level. I advise you to use this abundance of time to your advantage. Your investment of time will determine your advancement in this post-COVID-19 world. Time spent on your growth and development is always valuable.

Make the decision that you will emerge from this crisis as a new person. As I stated earlier, this has been a very productive time for me. You can complain about being stuck at home. Or you can choose to stay safe at home and make the most of this moment of opportunity. Honestly, the world will look much different than it did a few months ago. I made a decision that I was going to emerge from this crisis a better person. How do you do that? You do this by allowing this crisis to serve as a tool for your growth and development. You do this by learning the lessons that this season of your life is trying to teach you. In addition, you maximize this moment by doing the inner work that will empower you to become your greatest self. Many people fear alone time. However, I value my alone time. Alone time has empowered me to discern my difference, learn my worth, and discover my true identity. Alone time has given me the strength to translate wounds into wisdom, pain into power, and trials into treasures. If you will make the most of this moment, you will emerge as your evolved self. I believe that every crisis is pregnant with wisdom. When we apply wisdom we alter our worlds forever. May this be the beginning of a brand new era in your life filled with new possibilities!