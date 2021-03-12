The Thrive Questionnaire with Chela Perez

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

Chela Perez: Chela Perez. I got my nickname as a child.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?

Chela Perez: Bronx nyc

Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood.

Chela Perez: I used to love to sing and dance to all the latest Micheal Jackson songs.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you to this career path?

Chela Perez: I always wanted to be an entrepreneur. And provide opportunities to loved ones.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do are some of the challenges you face?

Chela Perez: Being a parent had to be one of the biggest challenges I’ve faced.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration.?

Chela Perez: My biggest influence had to be my mother. She was. Single mom of 3 and a teacher. Watching her independence Inspired me

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

Chela Perez: My child.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?

Chela Perez: My most recent project was the launch of my boutique M.I.L.K. NYC LUX

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?

Chela Perez: some of my passions are radio. I loved being a radio personality. Public speaking.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?

Chela Perez: Who knows. Maybe a podcast……..