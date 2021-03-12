The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Remarcus Steele

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Your legal name?

Remarcus Steele: Remarcus Steele

Aakash Kumar Jha: How did you get your nickname?

Remarcus Steele: From watching the show “Video Vigilante”

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?

Remarcus Steele: Born in Flint, Michigan and raised in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood.

Remarcus Steele: I knew anything was possible when I ended up being 1 of 3 of the only African American males. I found myself as the last batter with two outs and a man on third. I hit a homer on the first pitch and we won the game. From that moment I knew everything was possible.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What lead you to this being a ARTIST?

Remarcus Steele: My word play in regular conversation lead to me writing it down.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do are some of the challenges you face?

Remarcus Steele: Breaking into the mainstream and dealing with lack of motivation from my community of people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration?

Remarcus Steele: God

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

Remarcus Steele: Continuing to push everyday

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?

Remarcus Steele: I just got featured in all huge hip hop articles

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?

Remarcus Steele: financial literacy