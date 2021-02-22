The Thrive Questionnaire With Artist Amir Ugo

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. Amir Ugo When […]

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

thriveglobal : Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

Amir Ugo : My Legal name is Amir yaghar , Ugo is my nickname and its meaning is derived from the abbreviations of the original name and my interest in progress.

thriveglobal : Where you from?

Amir Ugo: I’m from Iran , tehran.

thriveglobal : What lead you into a career in Music?

Amir Ugo : Genuine Rap music styles have led me to this style of music that I am currently working on.

thriveglobal : What artist do you currently listen too and why?

amir ugo: I listen a lot to Tupac and Wiz Khalifa and Fifty Cent and Amin, they give me ideas for my poetry and singing style

thriveglobal : Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?

Amir Ugo : Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin.

thriveglobal : What do you consider your style of music?

Amir Ugo : F.L.O.W/ W.O.L.F- Freedom, Leadership Ownership & Wealth (NITE LITE ENTERTAINMENT LLC Mission Statement).

thriveglobal : What is your most recent release?

Amir Ugo : saret rad midam , bato bodam , oon rooza , sarde cheshmat , delam tang shode , tamoomi baram . I’m Dropping my next two songs in December “vaysa ” & “az khab miparam”.

thriveglobal : Other then music what is some of your other passions?

Amir Ugo : Ownership & Flipping Money (Investor) Solving Problems.

thriveglobal : What gives you energy?

Amir ugo : When I go behind the microphone and read something in my mind.

thriveglobal : What is your greatest hope for the future?

Amir Ugo : I want to be a global honor for Persian rap and I hope to achieve this goal.