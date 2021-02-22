Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Thrive Questionnaire With Artist Amir Ugo

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. Amir Ugo When […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. Amir Ugo When […]

Amir Ugo

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

thriveglobal : Your legal name? How did you get your nickname?

Amir Ugo : My Legal name is Amir yaghar , Ugo is my nickname and its meaning is derived from the abbreviations of the original name and my interest in progress.

thriveglobal : Where you from?
Amir Ugo: I’m from Iran , tehran.

thriveglobal : What lead you into a career in Music?
Amir Ugo : Genuine Rap music styles have led me to this style of music that I am currently working on.

thriveglobal : What artist do you currently listen too and why?

amir ugo: I listen a lot to Tupac and Wiz Khalifa and Fifty Cent and Amin, they give me ideas for my poetry and singing style

thriveglobal : Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?
Alireza Zarif : Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin.

thriveglobal : Who are your biggest influence/inspiration in music today or before?
Amir Ugo : Most of my influencer were/are not in the music industry Harriett Tubman, Nikola Tesla, Steve Jobs, Abraham-Hicks, Napoleon Hill, Aretha Franklin.

thriveglobal : What do you consider your style of music?
Amir Ugo : F.L.O.W/ W.O.L.F- Freedom, Leadership Ownership & Wealth  (NITE LITE ENTERTAINMENT LLC Mission Statement).

thriveglobal : What is your most recent release?

Amir Ugo : saret rad midam , bato bodam , oon rooza , sarde cheshmat , delam tang shode , tamoomi baram . I’m Dropping my next two songs in December “vaysa ” & “az khab miparam”.

thriveglobal : Other then music what is some of your other passions?

Amir Ugo : Ownership & Flipping Money (Investor) Solving Problems.

thriveglobal : What gives you energy?
Amir ugo : When I go behind the microphone and read something in my mind.

thriveglobal : What is your greatest hope for the future?

Amir Ugo : I want to be a global honor for Persian rap and I hope to achieve this goal.

    Andera Jesibale

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Alireza Zarif

    by Andera Jesibale
    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist AmirHossein Ali Asgari

    by fatemeh parhizkari
    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Mohsen Avid

    by fatemeh parhizkari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.