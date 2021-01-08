The Thrive Questionnaire with Antwon Bailey

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your legal name?

Antwon Bailey: Antwon Bailey

Aakash Kumar Jha: How did you get your nickname?

Antwon Bailey: Friends inside of my neighborhood

Aakash Kumar Jha: Where are you from?

Antwon Bailey: Farrock, Queens,NY

Aakash Kumar Jha: Tell us an inspirational moment from your childhood?

Antwon Bailey: At 7 years old I packed bags and sold candy on the train while my mother was at work.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What led you to do this career path?

Antwon Bailey: Always had a passion for music.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of the challenges you face?

Antwon Bailey: Helping my people that come from where I come from that were left with small opportunities.

Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences and inspiration?

Antwon Bailey: Jay Z , Nipsey Hussle & 50 cent. I respect the way they handle business.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishments?

Antwon Bailey: Moving my family out of Farrockaway

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is your most recent project?

Antwon Bailey: “Tellin Lies”

Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?

Antwon Bailey: Basketball

Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?

Antwon Bailey: Dropping my project “Ohead” baby