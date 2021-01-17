Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Temperament of a Leader

Good leaders have good temperament.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Hamilton Lindley Leadership Temperament

Nolan is a cornerback for the Philadelphia Eagles. The highpoint of his position is sacking the quarterback. That’s because it creates a psychological change in the quarterback. It makes him angry. We know that anger causes tunnel vision. It narrows your senses and significantly erodes your ability to make intelligent decisions.

At the snap against the Indianapolis Colts, Nolan clears the offensive line and smacks the quarterback on the ground with the crack of plastic and the force of hundreds of pounds. He just crushed his opponent. But the quarterback, Andrew Luck, enthusiastically congratulates Nolan.

“That was a great hit, man! You’ve been watching film and studying us well. Good job!”

Andrew unnerves critics and rattles other team’s players by keeping his temper when others lose their own. The best leaders look at tense situations as if they were observers who are removed in time. They see their interests and those of their critics, and because it doesn’t feel personal, they react as calmly as actors on a stage. Attack these leaders, and they smile.

How to be calm when facing failure 

It feels like we were slammed by a defensive lineman when a work catastrophe happens. An employee missed a deadline, lost the company money, or poisoned a significant relationship. When that happens, employ three techniques: (1) Listen politely, (2) don’t get defensive, and (3) ask for time before responding. That three-part strategy allows for a calmer and more thoughtful response. It’s not easy to do without training because people are creatures of habit. But techniques can take you only so far.

Good leaders encourage a culture where every team member’s ideas are understood and appreciated. When leaders have a good temperament, it creates a culture that increases upward communication (being open to ideas from all sources); establishing stretch goals (keeping an open mind to find effective ways to reach organizational goals); and stresses speed (defined as promoting ideas to be tested first and discussed — and plucked apart — later). This doesn’t happen when a leader displays a bad temper.

What is the cause of anger at work?

Analysts say that anger is a secondary emotion that covers up anxieties, fears, or worries. Hysterical eruptions in the workplace are never proper because emotions drive responses when we need thoughtful logical reactions. What is making you anxious or fearful? It’s likely a perception that you lack control. You may feel incompetent. Negative thoughts grow, producing a negative opinion revealed through aggression. That leads to a problem where emotions drive performance.

But Steve Jobs was a jerk!  

Steve Jobs was a jerk. That’s what got him fired from Apple. In exile, he learned how to control his temper and saw the benefits of a collaborative culture when he worked at Pixar. He brought that collaborative style back when he was rehired by the company he founded. If Steve Jobs had failed to evolve as a person, we would not have smartphones. Jobs’ executive team repeatedly steered him away from trouble and in the right direction. He was a legend because he learned how to control his temper. 

What types of temperament do most entrepreneurs have? 

Entrepreneurial leaders are more likely to be open to experience, more conscientious, similar for extraversion, less agreeable, and less neurotic. Entrepreneurs are reliably more open to understanding. It seems like an entrepreneur is probably energized by new challenges and quickly changing work environments. Individuals who thrive on challenges and novel environments present creative solutions, business models, and products, and the openness of entrepreneurs may aid these functions. Leaders have higher conscientiousness, which is a measurement of dependability and achievement. Also, entrepreneurial leaders have modestly smaller amounts of agreeableness and neuroticism.

How do I stop losing my temper at work? 

An impulsive response never solves a dilemma. You will likely make the situation worse. Once something comes out of your mouth, it is like toothpaste out of a tube. You can’t force it back in. Saying hurtful things is dangerous to your professional reputation. It shatters your credibility. When a conversation has gotten out of hand, tell the other person that you will have this conversation another time. 

    Hamilton Lindley Headshot 2019

    Hamilton Lindley, Compliance Manager at Neighborly

    Hamilton Lindley is a loving family man of five, avid sports fan, consumer of great books, and someone who can probably quote you every episode of The Simpsons...ever.

    His work as a lawyer earned him awards from multiple magazines. He has served as President of the Dallas Federal Bar Association, and his practice focused on business litigation—specifically SEC regulations, financial crime analysis, anti-bribery compliance, and internal controls.

    Currently, Hamilton Lindley is a compliance manager for a franchising company where he leads department with energy, enthusiasm, and empathy.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Just Because You Have Nothing and No Guidance Doesn’t Mean You Can’t Acquire A Hustlers Mindset To Make Things Happen

    by Jonathan Rays
    Community//

    Just Dumped? Don’t Panic!

    by Coach Lee
    //

    3 Ways Tom Brady Mentally Performs at the Highest Level

    by Blake de Vos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.