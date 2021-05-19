Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Success of Entrepreneur – Keyan Tanvir

Keyan Tanvir is a well known name in the music industry of Bangladesh. Keyan Tanvir has gifted music to one international platform after another and has come under discussion for a music tune called “I can See”.

His composers “No Noise” and “Not Found” received special praise from the audience. This music is at the top of the list of favorites of many viewers in Bangladesh, Kuwait and other countries.

At first he gained a lot of popularity as a rock guitarist. He has proved his brilliance as a lyricist. His songs are equally popular on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon.

He recently talked about his career as a musician and lyricist, “Music is actually an art form that requires a lot of skill. I always try to learn new tunes and you need a lot of knowledge to be a lyricist. I always try to know more information at home and abroad, the passion to know a lot of desired stories that give me the strength to write or compose any music.

Keyan Tanvir has already been certified as the official artist of international music platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, iTunes and Spotify. In March 2021, his YouTube channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube.

