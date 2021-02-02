Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Strangest Secret

A Lesson For All Time.

Over forty years ago, a man by the name of Earl Nightingale made a brief recording (long before CD’s were invented) called The Strangest Secret. The vinyl record sold over one million copies, and was the only record that was not “music” to ever do so.

The message that Mr. Nightingale shared is as relevant and powerful today as it was back then, “You become what you think about”.

That’s right, we constantly move toward whatever our current, dominant thoughts are.

How about you?

Do you think about what you do want in your life? Or, are you constantly focusing on what you are afraid might happen in your life?

For example, if you are always worrying about money, chances are that you will never have any. If you are constantly thinking about being overweight, you might find it very difficult to shed the pounds. If you replay your past terrible relationships, you may find yourself struggling to have a healthy, happy and positive new one.

Your thoughts become your actions!

Are you aware of what you think about most of the time?

Remember, our subconscious level of thinking is responsible for 90% of our actions and outcomes. It is very much like the computer you are working on right now. Your computer will only replay what you have programmed into it.

Your mind is the most amazing computer that exists, and it works the same way. 

Change your thoughts…  Change your life 

Here are some Action Steps:

  • Order a copy of The Strangest Secret by Earl Nightingale... Read it, and put it into action.
  • Be aware of your thoughts and how you talk to yourself.
  • Be aware of how you talk to your family, your friends and fellow employees. This will reflect how you talk to yourself.
  • Ask close friends to tell you honestly whether your self talk is positive or negative.
  • When you catch yourself having a negative thought, say “Cancel”, and immediately replace it with a positive affirmation; something like, “I like myself”, or “I am responsible”.
  • Think and talk in terms of what you want, and what you are in favor of; rather than what you are against or afraid of.
  • We always move toward our current, dominant thoughts… Be sure to paint a positive, healthy picture of the life that you desire and deserve.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

