The Strange Inner Wisdom Around Writing

“Each man’s life represents a road toward himself, an attempt at such a road, the intimation of a path… But each of us — experiments of the depths — strives toward his own destiny. We can understand one another; but each of us is able to interpret himself to himself alone.” ― Herman Hesse

Deep Inside

Like when I think of doing it, distractions easily come, it’s scary.This reality has just created a span of a full 7 days between writing. Apparently, not a formula for success from what I have heard here on Medium.

Little sense can be found because once I’m started, it’s an amazing release and wildly therapeutic. So what stops me for long periods? What finally has me decide to ignore the previous, sitting down to write like I did this morning?

Upon awaking there is a long list of things that need my attention, including possible serious health issues. Still, I made the choice to write. There’s a big clue in there somewhere! In his book, On Writing: A Memoir Of The Craft by Stephen King he writes about a conversation with a fellow writer,

Image crafted by the author from a quote by Stephen King

“Don’t go against your inner knowing. Just don’t. Trust yourself.” ― Maria Erving

Finding a Connection to our Innate Wisdom

Wait, you mean Stephen King has the same thoughts and doubts that I have? I’m going to file that under “useful information!”

Maybe the challenge comes because my cell memory has all that information of those prior poor decisions, Right? Failures, fallout, upset.

If that’s true, then it may be appropriate to use yet another skill, forgiveness. Can I forgive myself for that and begin to trust again? Of course the answer must be yes, find a way to share in a meaningful way again!

Image by Geralt on Pixabay

“Our inner wisdom is persistent, but quiet. It will always whisper, but it will never stop knocking at your door.” ― Vironika Tugaleva

Staying Connected

On the website OneLove in her advice column named “Yes, You Should Trust Your Gut” Emily DeSanctis makes it sound very simple,

Listening to your intuition helps you avoid unhealthy relationships and situations. Throughout your life, many people will have ideas about what’s best for you, some held with good intentions and some coming from a place of deceitful, harmful, selfish intent. It’s sometimes hard to tell which category someone falls into, but if you put aside all of those external opinions and instead listen to the advice of your own intuition, it will guide you to what is truly best for you.

So, to get back on point then, I’m supposed to be creating something new often thru content creation and writing!I’m not sure why my reptilian male brain thinks it needs to explain all this, figuring it out, but it does.

So maybe it’s about the satisfaction that comes from creating. Maybe some of the good feelings come from sharing ideas.The truth is, I don’t need to figure it out but, I do need to tailor my actions with this in mind.

Image by Goodluz on Adobe Stock

“Our work is not to become unique. We are unique. Our work is to unleash our sense of adventure and to allow the inner whisper that says “come hither” to be reason enough to go.” ― Vironika Tugaleva

The Pareto Principle

The Pareto principle states this, for many events, roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. How I interpret this is that 1 out of 5 things I choose to do will provide the greatest returns or results by far. One out of five! 2 out of 10!

How many things can we choose to do in a day?Apparently my choices have a HUGE role in the outcomes I produce and what is attracted to me. If I refer back to the title here, and I just did because there is a tendency to wonder……I come back to feeling better when I write.

So now, do I want to go all in and trust that my need to feel good can take a front seat in one of my chosen avocations? The answer has to be yes, right? I’m really asking.

Image by A Stefanovska on Adobe Stock



“You are here, alive and awake and for whatever reasons you have fought your battles, it’s time to start focusing on what strengths pulled you up when the entire world had knocked you down. That’s where the virtue in self grows.”

― Nikki Rowe

Feeling Better

Above Nikki wrote, “It’s time to start focusing on what strengths pulled you up when the entire world had knocked you down”

Whoa! Two things stand out for me. Photography and Writing. So, what if I used the Pareto Principle wisdom and spent 80% of my time split between those two activities? I think it’s time I found out!

Thanks for reading, Cheers! Christopher!

For a podcast of this story follow this link!

Please leave a comment and share your experience, you might just help someone!