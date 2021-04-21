Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Stigma of Faith in Addiction Recovery

Adding Spirituality or Faith into your Recovery Process Can Help Achieve Long Term Results

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo Credit: Vertava Health
Photo Credit: Vertava Health

Growing up I was a seeker and had a sense of a Higher Power that today I choose to call God.  As I experienced my childhood and adolescent years, however, I lost most of that hope and faith in the face of trauma and engaging in my active drug addiction and alcoholism.  As I eventually “hit bottom” in my alcoholism/addiction, regularly putting myself in life threatening and demoralizing situations to get high, I wasn’t so much afraid of dying as of continuing to exist with this giant black hole in my heart, where God used to live.  I believe a combination of desperation and what I now call grace (an undeserved gift) allowed me to find my recovery at 19 years old – and now can proudly say I have been sober with my 12-Step community now for over 33 years.  

76.23% of the world’s population has faith in our four major religions according to Wikipedia.   For me, without faith, and having a spiritual awakening in my early recovery process, I don’t believe I would have remained sober and would be dead by this point.  

Several things have helped contribute to my long term sobriety and the fulfilling life I have today, that I think should be noted:

  • Maintaining my connection to God
  • Practicing the spiritual principles I learned in my 12-Step program and other paths
  • Giving back through service to others (which I was fortunate to experience as well)
  • Remaining fully engaged in my connection to my community 

In recent history, seeking a balance between science and psychiatry on one hand, and religion and spirituality on the other, as legitimate sources of healing have created powerful and confronting debates. The substance use disorder (SUD) treatment industry has recently been an important part of this debate.  Dr. Carl Jung, a world-renowned psychiatrist and pioneer in modern psychology (who also had an indirect role in establishing Alcoholics Anonymous, the original 12-Step program), sought balance between therapy, medicine and spirituality. He also concluded in the book Alcoholics Anonymous that an integral part of the recovery solution should include a vital spiritual experience.

There is no doubt a big stigma today against those suffering from drug addiction and alcoholism, and on top of that there is another powerful stigma against faith-based 12-Step programs in the treatment industry.  While this is largely driven by politics and profit, it is definitely not evidence based.  A research article in 2019 published by the Journal of Religion and Health concluded, “The evidence we have reviewed and presented above shows that religious beliefs, practices, and belonging as well as spiritual programs inspired by faith in a Higher Being significantly contribute to the prevention of and recovery from substance abuse. This study finds that 73% of substance abuse recovery programs in the USA include a spirituality-based element, as embodied in the 12-step programs and fellowships, the majority of which emphasize reliance on God or a Higher Power to stay sober. Addicts with a faith or spirituality heal faster.” 

For the majority of the world that relies on faith as a vital source of strength and healing in their lives, why doesn’t the clinical SUD treatment industry acknowledge and treat SUD both as a chronic brain disease (as the NIH defines it) AND a “spiritual malady” with a faith-based solution as adopted in 12-Step literature?  Following 100 12-step program members, Dr. Stephanie Carroll found that activities such as meditation, prayer, reading spiritual material, and communing with art or nature, were significantly correlated with length of recovery from SUDs. 

Faith is about connection and community, and in the U.S, faith’s decline as a dominant cultural norm has contributed to the breakdown of the family unit, which has also led to fear that Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE’s) could be the next “wave” in the pandemic. The state of our country is in a place we have not seen before and we could all benefit from having more faith in our life to get through these hard times – whether that be addiction struggles, family and financial stress, or emotional, physical, and mental battles. 

Let’s embrace our faith and encourage others to stem the tide of its decline in our society, so we can all heal from whatever ails us in balance with medicine, science, and therapy.  We are all limbs of the same body.

David Van Der Velde, Executive Director and Co-Founder at Awakening Recovery

David got clean and sober in 1988 at the age of 19, close to death from his own struggles with drug addiction and alcoholism. Now 32+ years clean and sober, he has been consistently active in his recovery community by mentoring others, serves on recovery and youth related non-profit Boards such as LifeWorks and the West Hollywood Recovery Center, and serves on panels at institutions speaking from his own experience about recovery.

 

In 2015, David chose to transition from a 25-year career in producing large-scale corporate events for the sports, entertainment and non-profit sectors, to co-founding Awakening Recovery as its Executive Director and Board member, helping those looking for a long-term recovery solution regardless of access to funds.  Additionally, David has successfully completed his Certificate in Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counseling from UCLA.  He now devotes his personal and professional life to helping people find a long-term recovery solution from drug addiction and alcoholism through the life-saving work at Awakening Recovery and in his recovery community at large. 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

David Van Der Velde of ‘Awakening Recovery’: “If you just consistently show up, anything is possible”

by Ben Ari
Community//

Lucy Hall: “Leadership as by one who is willing to serve and be a lifelong learner”

by Ben Ari
Community//

This is Why Addiction Recovery is Not Just for the Addict

by Fred Leamnson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.