Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Shot

My first of two Covid-19 Vaccinations

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

It was Saturday. I was driving in my car listening to top 40 music on my way to a CVS I had never been to before. I checked in online and then went to the registration desk.

The process was easy. I was instructed to follow the arrows and stay 6 feet behind the person online in front of me. I followed the orange arrows and saw 3 other people waiting ahead of me. The magnitude of what was about to happen started settling in. I was about to receive my first of two Covid-19 vaccinations. My compromised immune system was actually a plus in this case.

As I moved up to the next place in line, I looked to the left of me and noticed that this part of the aisle in CVS was the toy section. I saw the Playdoh and Barbie dolls. Six containers of Playdoh to a package and one Barbie doll per clear rectangular box. I thought about all the children and young people whose youth had been dramatically changed due to the pandemic.

I remembered my childhood and how my friends and I would play with our Barbies in the big Barbie doll house with the pink Barbie car and of course Ken. My how things had changed since I grew up.

It was finally my turn and the CVS employee asked me my name, birthdate and in which arm I wanted the vaccine. She took my temperature and told me to wait. Behind her were what appeared to be three senior citizens-waiting the required 15-30 minutes to see if there was an allergic reaction to the shot. One woman said she had decided to continue waiting and was now for 2 hours. I heard the other one say she and her husband had driven 3 hours so she could get the shot and would have to return tomorrow for her husband to get his. I would have liked to have a conversation with them. All that they have seen and learned and lived through in their lives. How the last year impacted them, but then…

A nurse came to get me, We sat down behind a screen that was in the aisle with school supplies. I immediately noticed the “desk” was just like the one I sat in when I was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 1991. The plastic scoop seat with one wooden arm. My nerves were showing…

I started blithering on about my shellfish, peanut and latex allergies, the fact that I inject Dupixent for my eczema and would any of this cause a reaction with the vaccine. She said “no, and you should be fine”. Just like that, it was over. The shot was injected and I should wait 15-30 minutes before leaving.

As I got up and thanked her, I was overwhelmed with emotions. Thinking about the younger generations and the older generation, I felt incredibly blessed and lucky to be inoculated. Tomorrow I would return to bring my mother for her vaccine. The two of us have been quarantining together since September. I was very much aware of what I was feeling now.

Hope. Gratitude. Optimism. Thank you to all who worked on making this day possible for me. For everyone in the world who is vaccinated. For everyone in the world who will be vaccinated. For the front line workers. 🙏🏻

[email protected]
http://drjacalyn.com
609-961-1699

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoDaddy.com

    Dr. Jacalyn Kerbeck, Certified Life & Career Coach. TV/Radio Show Host & Executive Producer of the Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn™️ Programs at Dr. Jacalyn LLC

    Dr. Jacalyn is the Creator, TV/Radio Show Host, Executive Producer and Broadcast Engineer for the Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn© Platform. Dr. Jacalyn™️ has a channel on Business Talk Radio where her shows play 24/7. Her shows are live streamed simultaneously on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitch tv. You can also listen to them on TuneIn Radio, Apple, Amazon, Pandora &  Spodify.

    Within 5 months during the pandemic, Dr. Jacalyn honed her interviewing skills, learned how to produce a broadcast and how to be a broadcast engineer. Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn© is a part of Dr. Jacalyn LLC.

    Dr.  Jacalyn  is a certified holistic, career and life coach doing business under the Dr. Jacalyn LLC. She has a Masters Degree in Finance and a Doctorate in Business Administration. Her doctoral dissertation was focused on driving behavior change with people. She used archival survey data to triangulate how gender and generation of a pharmaceutical sales force was impacted by employee recognition programs.

    Dr. Jacalyn is very involved with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation as a Board Member, committee member, team leader and support groups leader. She also fundraises for the National Psoriasis Foundation. She has spoken publicly about life with 3 auto immune diseases and high blood pressure.

    During the pandemic, Dr. Jacalyn became a certified Corepower yoga sculpt teacher and a  certified Meditation Teacher by THEPATH and offers classes online each week through her Website: https://drjacalyn.com

    Want to be a guest or sponsor for our shows? Book your session here:

    http://rappingwithdrjacalyn.com

    [email protected]

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    The COVID 2020 monthly calendar
    Community//

    After Vaccination: Wear the Damn Mask!

    by Meir Kryger MD
    Community//

    Cassie Wanda: “Rising tide lifts all boats”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Lizzie Laws: “Be yourself! ”

    by Karina Michel Feld

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.