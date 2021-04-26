The Secret to Leading Today’s Teams

Like most leaders, you’re always looking for a better way to lead and following the latest trend. In the wake of the pandemic, it is even more important to ensure leaders are present and attentive to the needs of the teams they lead. The truth is all the strategies and advice won’t work if you don’t focus on fixing at least one of these 3 hints below.

Become a Commoner

One of the key elements of being a successful leader is being aware of what’s happening. For example, as a Product Manager understanding your product and how customers interact with it is key to developing the next version, so it is disturbing when a Product Manager dismisses feedback they get from customers, but instead, runs after the next shiny object or feature. A great Product Manager should be innovative; however, they should listen to feedback from customers by getting hands-on (this could mean being a part of the Helpdesk and getting first-hand knowledge of issues and trends). A great Product Manager needs to be involved with users of their product, so does being a great leader. A great leader gets involved with those they are leading from knowing just a little bit more about them personally to understanding what projects/tasks they’re working on next and going the extra mile asking how they can help if there are any impediments to help them succeed in their role.

A great leader gets involved and connects with their team and most importantly has an open-door policy, which helps the direct report feel supported a key index in workplace success factor.

Listen and Show That You Care

This sounds like a no-brainer, but it’s amazing that many leaders don’t listen. The truth is leaders who don’t listen will eventually have a team of people who have nothing compelling to say.

Love to hear the sound of your own voice? If your answer is yes, Stop! You can’t be the only one doing all the talking sometimes the people around you also have something profound to say; however, if you don’t give them an opportunity you stifle their voice.

Listen even when the conversation isn’t about work or the next million-dollar project. Most people spend their most productive hours with colleagues than their families, so being in an environment where a leader shows care and compassion goes a long way. Being a leader isn’t about superstardom that you remain unapproachable. Let people know that you genuinely care and appreciate them. Another bonus for the workplace success index.

Selfishness Derails

It’s amazing how what most of us learned as kids not to be selfish somehow no longer seems relevant in adulthood and worse yet in leaders today leading teams and organizations. It’s easy to spot selfish leaders, they are usually more concerned about their image than the people they’re leading. A selfish leader has a high turnover rate on their team. A selfish leader won’t share the successes only the blame and look to shift the blame of an issue to someone else. If any of these applies to you, then it’s time for a leadership tune-up.

Start by complimenting others on the team when they do something that genuinely deserves praise. When you make a mistake, own it don’t pass the blame, and lastly showcase the talents within your group. There is indeed no rule that a leader always has to do all the speaking or presentation. If there are others on the team more gifted in that area, it’s the perfect opportunity to let them lead after all a key trait of a great leader is the willingness to mentor.