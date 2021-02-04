Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The role of smart watches in monitoring health during the pandemic as illustrated by Michael E Weintraub Esq

Michael E Weintraub Esq

Michael E Weintraub Esq
Michael E Weintraub Esq

The spread of the pandemic has brought significant changes in every aspect of human life. From the social distancing norms to the health to the digital infrastructure, everything has undergone alterations. As the virus’s vaccine is yet to emerge, people must monitor their health to avoid additional issues. Going by recent research, an adequate number of people wear devices capable of monitoring and tracking their health. Michael E Weintraub Esq suggests that the number must increase shortly. With the spread of Covid-19, there is a need to monitor individuals’ medical status in these tedious times.

The increasing number of healthcare variables

The recent past reveals a growing number of wearables that people use for wellbeing, sports, and even fitness. They are playing a pivotal role in tracking the health issues of individuals. These days, healthcare wearables enhance clinical mobility experience and also provide bedside care. People own it and use it at home, in the hospital room, or on the jogging track; they can leverage clinical mobility, enhanced health-tracking features, etc.  It has become significant in the context of Covid-19 due to various reasons.

How are smartwatches significant for detecting Covid-19 symptoms?

The increasing demand for wearable technology is because of its role in monitoring critical information like core body temperature and heart rate. It is the reason why the healthcare industry is accessing varieties of smartwatches for addressing Covid-19 symptoms. Stamps, smart rings, watches, and patches can measure users’ heart rate, breathing, body temperature, and other vitals. According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, it can monitor coughing, which is an indicator of the virus. Also, viral illnesses can be easily diagnosed with the help of these wearables. The matrix gets derived from heart rhythms like heart rate variability, heart rate, resting heart rate, respiration rate, and more; it serves as a marker of Covid-19.

These devices can report and monitor complex mechanisms like recovery, stress, sleep, activity, and other typical calculations.  When there is a sudden increase in body temperature, it may be because of the high prevalence of respiratory symptoms and other issues. Hence, immediate medical attention is required to detect the problem.

As such, the popularity of smartwatches suggests improving the pandemic response by detecting early signs of Covid-19. The input provides people with reliable information that helps them make a sound decision. It tells them when to seek medical treatment and advice. Hence, the role of smartwatches is crucial when it comes to dealing with Covid-19. Also, the cumulative data derived from these devices help in identifying geographical hotspots of Covid-19.

According to Michael E Weintraub Esq, the near future will expect to see more creativity developed from these devices. It does play a crucial role in the healthcare industry by providing infection surveillance and early monitoring of disease symptoms. It will help to identify the illness on time and thereby avail proper treatment. As such, it becomes necessary to use gadgets to notice warning signs during Covid.

    Michael E Weintraub Esq, Principal of Law Office at Thrive Global

    Michael E Weintraub Esq is the Principal of Law Office of Michael E. Weintraub, LLC.  Mr. Weintraub is licensed to practice in New Jersey and the United States District Court. Mr. Weintraub is a frequent speaker to lay and professional groups, focusing on estate planning and the use of specialized and special needs trusts for disabled persons and recipients of public benefits. Read more about his GrantBlog and Scholarship.

