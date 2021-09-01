The pandemic of COVID-19 has disrupted everyday life all around the world. From corporate to education, healthcare to industrial, it has affected people from all sectors. In the current pandemic, the role of nurses deserves special appreciation. They have been the frontline workforce to treat the COVID-19 patients and to help them in recovery. It has been very tough for nurses to maintain their composure and deal with the exhaustion of the recent pandemic.

The role of nurses has evolved big time in the healthcare sector in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors and medical experts do not spend more time with patients than nurses do. Patients feel valued when they talk to nurses because nobody else is allowed to go closer to them due to the risk of the virus. It can also be very frustrating for COVID-19 victims to live in isolation with nobody to help them except nurses. Let’s explore the role of nursing in shaping the post-pandemic world.

Helping Patients in Recovery

With the COVID-19 vaccine, things are getting back on track now. According to medical experts, once everybody is vaccinated, it will help prevent coronavirus spread. But COVID-19 patients are still going through a post-traumatic stress disorder caused due to the virus. Nurses are playing their part in the recovery of COVID-19 victims, contributing to society. One thing that can be regarded as an outstanding contribution from the nurses is getting advanced education to hone their skills. Many of them went for degrees like masters in nursing online to help contribute to the healthcare sector by upgrading their skills and taking on bigger responsibilities.

Spreading Awareness

The risk of COVID-19 is still here, and you never know when the next wave will hit different parts of the globe. Therefore, it is essential to be careful and to take safety precautions. Nurses have a huge responsibility to spread awareness among the people about how they should keep the social distancing, wear masks, and use sanitizers. These are the basic hygiene practices that everyone should follow at any cost.

Nurses hold a significant position in the healthcare industry. So, they can influence people’s thoughts and guide them properly about taking care of themselves in this pandemic. Nurses have a significant role in making people aware of the significance of hand hygiene. People have been very careless in the past, so nurses can make them realize how they can manage themselves to prevent further loss of precious lives.

Nurses are also making people aware of how to monitor their condition by looking for any coronavirus symptom. It can allow people to take the proper steps on time without any delay. For example, if you continuously have a cough, high fever, or pain throughout your body, you must get tested immediately. The results will help you take action accordingly, so you have to be mindful in such situations.

Utilizing Advanced Technology

In the COVID-19 pandemic, technology has played a pivotal role in helping everyone in staying connected. It has also significantly impacted healthcare reform as it has allowed nurses to work remotely and provide necessary care to patients. It has enabled all healthcare practitioners to mitigate the risk of viruses and to fulfill their duties efficiently. The telemedicine emergence is the most prominent example of how nurses have utilized technology effectively in the current pandemic. In the past, most doctors, physicians, and nurses preferred to examine patients in person. But as a result of technological developments, they can have a face-to-face meeting with patients via online software and tools. So, it allows nurses to stay with patients and listen to their concerns.

Leveraging technology has provided many benefits to nurses. It has allowed them to keep patients safe by preventing their exposure to the virus and improved healthcare access for those who cannot visit healthcare institutes regularly. Nurses and patients need to know how to use advanced technological tools and gadgets. Using technology has also reduced healthcare operations costs so that authorities can invest that money somewhere more important.

The role of nurses holds special significance in the current circumstances. From taking care of patients to securing themselves, they have to keep an eye on different factors. The latest technological advancements have helped nurses and other healthcare professionals to fulfill their duties efficiently in this pandemic. However, it cannot work for the patient who requires physical assistance. But it is still effective for nurses to provide moral and emotional support to patients. As a nurse, they carried a huge responsibility on their shoulders in the current pandemic. It is a daunting task to provide necessary care and treatment to the patients and keep themselves secure from the virus. Their mental strength and dedication have been applause-worthy.