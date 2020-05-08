Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Right Way of Parenting During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The current scenario worldwide has cause fear and uncertainty amongst all of us. As the daily routines have changed so drastically, children are also getting hints that something is not right. Instead of protecting them from the pandemic situation, explaining to them about it is the right thing to do. You need to handle it […]

By

The current scenario worldwide has cause fear and uncertainty amongst all of us. As the daily routines have changed so drastically, children are also getting hints that something is not right. Instead of protecting them from the pandemic situation, explaining to them about it is the right thing to do. You need to handle it carefully as it may affect them psychologically.

1. Address Your Child’s Fear:

Your child may feel scared initially as this is new to them. Children rely on their parents to feel safe. You need to reassure your kids you are right there with them and your family will get through this together.

2. Talk Honestly About the Pandemic: 

Your child may hear some parts of the news which may sound frightening to them. Sit and explain to them what is going around and do not makeup stories. Answer to their queries honestly, as they should know the importance of maintaining hygiene to fight off this pandemic.

3. Stay in Touch with Loved Ones:

As your kids do not get to meet their friends and extended family members anymore, they may worry about their safety. Arrange for video calls with friend and family, which will help ease their anxiety and lift their mood.

4. Reassure Your Child Before You Leave Home to Run Errands:

As you have to step out of your home at times to get a supply of the essential items, reassure your kid that you are just going out for a bit and will be back soon. If it is taking more time than usual, then call your kids to tell them you are safe and just running a bit late 

5. Be More Affectionate:

As things are not normal, your kids may get anxious more often. Showing them more affection will lift up their mood and make them feel protected and safe.

6. Structure the Day in a Healthy Way:

As most of us are stuck at home the entire day, our routines will get disturbed. We adults should make sure we are maintaining a healthy routine in our lives as any disturbance will affect our kid’s routine as well. Children are already anxious as they cannot go out much during the pandemic. If you do not structure their day, then it will directly affect their health. 

7. Teach Them to Look forward:

Kids are highly curious, and they may be wondering when all of this is going to end. Explain to them about the vaccination development trials that are going around and how scientists are working hard to figure out the right dose so that people can get better. This will give them hope and they will understand that things are not going to be the same forever.

The Bottom Line- Take Care of Yourself:

It is important that caregivers take care of themselves as the current scenario is challenging for everyone. Apart from coronavirus, there may be several other reasons of stress that you will come across every day, as the economic situation is also not ideal in many countries. If there are more adults at home, take turns watching the kids as it is essential for you to get some break from all the chores, and get enough rest for your overall wellbeing.

Narendra Sharma, Passionate Blogger and Writer

Narendra Sharma is a Freelancer Writer, Entrepreneur and passionate blogger. A writer by day and a reader by night.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.