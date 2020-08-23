The Resistance Journey

Working through resistance is hard. Playing with resistance is a game.

What is Resistance?

Steven Pressfield tells us ‘resistance appears when we try to realize our dreams’. It’s the objective force against the evolution of our soul, and we all are likely to face this incredible force when we decide to do something brilliant. The more resistance we have to the project/idea/decision; the more likely you are on track.

Resistance blocks flow state

Another way to consider resistance is the opposition or prevention of flow – this lovely flow being life force, creativity, inspiration etc. Resistance is then like a dam interrupting the cycle of flow. When we break through the barrier, we regain connection and access to this vital life energy. In other words, inspiration is stacking up and waiting to be channeled through the vessel that is you. The degree to which you allow this in, determines the degree of greatness you can actualize now.

Discover and play with resistance…