Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Resistance Journey

Working through resistance is hard. Playing with resistance is a game. What is Resistance? Steven Pressfield tells us ‘resistance appears when we try to realize our dreams’. It’s the objective force against the evolution of our soul, and we all are likely to face this incredible force when we decide to do something brilliant. The […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Working through resistance is hard. Playing with resistance is a game.

What is Resistance?

Steven Pressfield tells us ‘resistance appears when we try to realize our dreams’. It’s the objective force against the evolution of our soul, and we all are likely to face this incredible force when we decide to do something brilliant. The more resistance we have to the project/idea/decision; the more likely you are on track.

 Resistance blocks flow state

Another way to consider resistance is the opposition or prevention of flow – this lovely flow being life force, creativity, inspiration etc. Resistance is then like a dam interrupting the cycle of flow. When we break through the barrier, we regain connection and access to this vital life energy.  In other words, inspiration is stacking up and waiting to be channeled through the vessel that is you. The degree to which you allow this in, determines the degree of greatness you can actualize now.

Discover and play with resistance…

  1. Identify your own flavor of resistance – this might translate as stuckness; stagnation; frustration; procrastination; rushing through life; chaotic thinking; wanting to give up… however messily it shows up at your door, allow it to be ok first. Then you can reframe your association with it, by thanking the behavior – as a telltale sign that you’re on to something good. Really good. Keep going….
  2. Watch out for distractions masquerading as productivity – not all resistance is easy to spot. The giveaway clues are starting something important to you – the epic project, yet finding other very justifiable things to distract with  – the more you need to justify the distraction, the more likely it’s resistance. As Steven Pressfield reminds us ‘when in doubt, it’s resistance’.
  3. Get excited! … for the other side of your journey through resistance is greater credibility with yourself, and a self-worth boost. And we all need some of that.

    Gemma Louise Pugh, The Play (Somatic Guidance) at Gemma Louise Pugh

    Focus areas: Coaching | Breathwork

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Questions to Ask Yourself When You Realize Your “Dream Job” Actually Isn’t Such a Dream After All.

    by Chrissy Papetti
    Community//

    3 Roadblocks To Creativity And How To Overcome Them

    by Stephanie Wells
    Well-Being//

    How to Move Out Of Resistance and Feel Good Now

    by Emily Madill

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.