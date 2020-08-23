The Resistance Journey

Working through resistance is hard. Playing with resistance is a game.
What is Resistance?
Steven Pressfield tells us ‘resistance appears when we try to realize our dreams’. It’s the objective force against the evolution of our soul, and we all are likely to face this incredible force when we decide to do something brilliant. The more resistance we have to the project/idea/decision; the more likely you are on track.
Resistance blocks flow state
Another way to consider resistance is the opposition or prevention of flow – this lovely flow being life force, creativity, inspiration etc. Resistance is then like a dam interrupting the cycle of flow. When we break through the barrier, we regain connection and access to this vital life energy. In other words, inspiration is stacking up and waiting to be channeled through the vessel that is you. The degree to which you allow this in, determines the degree of greatness you can actualize now.
Discover and play with resistance…
- Identify your own flavor of resistance – this might translate as stuckness; stagnation; frustration; procrastination; rushing through life; chaotic thinking; wanting to give up… however messily it shows up at your door, allow it to be ok first. Then you can reframe your association with it, by thanking the behavior – as a telltale sign that you’re on to something good. Really good. Keep going….
- Watch out for distractions masquerading as productivity – not all resistance is easy to spot. The giveaway clues are starting something important to you – the epic project, yet finding other very justifiable things to distract with – the more you need to justify the distraction, the more likely it’s resistance. As Steven Pressfield reminds us ‘when in doubt, it’s resistance’.
- Get excited! … for the other side of your journey through resistance is greater credibility with yourself, and a self-worth boost. And we all need some of that.