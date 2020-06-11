Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Reset Point

Pivotal Moments call us to upgrade our operating system. What if this is the call we have been waiting for?

By
Image Courtesy of Jose Antonio Gallego Vázquez on Unsplash
We have known for a while that our operating model on the planet is not fit for purpose. Deep down we knew that a system upgrade would come. What if this is the reset point we have been waiting for?

The work that I do centers around pivotal moments. Those times when you question your life and how you have been living it. When you feel called to review the blueprint of what you have created. When you yearn for a profound shift to something more fulfilling, meaningful and impactful.

At a pivotal moment you realise that you have got off track. That you have lost yourself in the chase for external success. It is a bit like a faulty software gone mad. You think it is serving you, and then you suddenly realise it isn’t getting you what you need at all.

The antidote is realigning to your potential, purpose and leadership. To your original operating blueprint. A bit like pressing reset on your computer.

I have been wondering recently … What if this is a pivotal moment for humanity?

I always had a sense that there would be a time when things would drastically change. A time when the old would fall and the new would emerge. That we wouldn’t get a choice – that it would be thrust upon us.

I thought that maybe I was wrong… And then 2020 arrived…

Seeing the relentless waves hit since the beginning of the year – the fires in Australia, the near miss war with Iran, Covid-19 and now the death of George Floyd and the repressed pain erupting through the protests in America… it seems that the shift is upon us.

It is like wave after wave of an earthquake shaking us up, saying: ‘This is your wake up call. Do the work’. Forget a few tweaks here and there. It feels like we are being thrust into the middle of the ocean in a storm. Barely having time to come up for breath before the next wave hits.

The status quo we were grasping onto as a comfort blanket is being ripped out of our hands. And we are being asked to face deeper questions about our life on this planet and how we are living it. 

We try and hold on to the hope of just being able to return to ‘normal’.  But the reality is that through the lockdown experience what we hold most dear has come into sharp focus. At the same time, our economic foundations are being challenged to their core… Our social structures are being fundamentally questioned….  And despite the respite of the last few months, we are still well on our way to a complete environmental breakdown.  

We are called to review the blueprint of what we have created. To confront where we have got off track and whether this is still what we want. To ask ourselves ‘What is the original blueprint for life on this planet and what is our place in it?’ 

We lost the soul of humanity in our race to the top. And probably our own soul. Our current software is producing planetary and human burn out. Deep divides and inequalities. And underneath all of it is a massive heartbreak that comes from forgetting what really matters. KPIs, quaterly results and growth at all costs are attractive shiny objects, but they are not getting us what we need.

What if the cycle of deep transition has begun? What if this is the call for the complete upgrade we all knew would come?

Are you ready?

Until Next Time,

Louise

Louise Le Gat, Founder and CEO at Positive Energy Leaders

Louise Le Gat is a Next Generation Leadership Catalyst and Advocate. She supports Leaders to become the Visionaries, Disruptors and Change Makers who are building the sustainable world of tomorrow.

She is the Founder and CEO of Positive Energy Leaders and the Creator of The Positive Energy Academy - An online transformational community for leaders to create, sustain and succeed at fulfilling, meaningful work that has a positive impact.

Drawing from her own personal journey and her 20 years’ experience in leadership, career and talent development, Louise has supported over a thousand professionals in their quest for more fulfilling careers and 'for purpose' leadership. She is a regular Facilitator on Acceleration Programmes for High Potential Corporate Leaders, Internal Change Agents and Intrapreneurs.

A partner of the Accelerate 2030 program, she works alongside the United Nations (UNDP) and The Impact Hub, supporting social entrepreneurs to scale their impact.  She is on the Advisory Committee of Factory17 - a series of events that bring together Geneva’s leading visionaries, innovators and disruptors, sharing vision for what’s needed to create a sustainable future.

She has spoken at the Swiss Mission during Davos 2020 on 'Today's Action, Tomorrow's World'. She was invited to speak at the WIN Conference for women leaders on ‘Evolving The World Being You', at the Good Festival on ‘A New Approach To Creating Meaningful Work, at IMD on 'The Positive Energy Leader' and at the Global Fund on ‘Saving The World Without Burning Out’.

