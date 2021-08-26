The relation between mental health and friendship as propounded by Michael Osland

Friendship is a critical element of human life. It helps in protecting your mental health and takes care of your mood. Your friends and family members keep you grounded. They help you in getting a positive perspective and give you an optimistic boost. Moreover, friendship also helps in managing different problems and gets a person on track.

To lead a happy and healthy life, you will have to understand the integral relationship between mental health and friendship. Your friends and family members play a fundamental role in improving your overall health. Hence, you will have to surround yourself with those individuals who matter to you. When you make an effort to develop a robust and enduring relationship with your friends, it supports your overall wellbeing.

Speak to friends regarding mental health, as stated by Michael Osland

Do you know that friends are very similar to counselors? Yes, they might not have the degree, but the support that they provide is valuable. If you are enduring critical mental conditions, try to reach out to your friend. If something is upsetting and bothering you, reveal your emotions before your friend. These individuals will help you with different situations and make you feel comfortable. Although it may be hard in the first instance, it is significant for both of you. When you speak about your feelings to somebody else, you expose yourself to multiple opportunities. It has a positive impact on your cognitive health and works as a medication.

How will you reveal your feelings?

When you are talking to your colleagues or family members, choose a quiet place. Ensure that it is away from any noise and distraction. Start with a problem from the very first instance and be very specific about it. When you are talking about your situation, do not feel that the other person is judging you. You have to pour your heart, and you must have the necessary boldness to do it, as asserted by Michael Osland. Understand that your mental health is your responsibility. Hence, you have to be open about your feelings and emotions. You may feel awkward, but it is necessary.

What can you do to support your mental health?

Apart from friends and family members, you will have to take responsibility for your cognitive health. You have to be responsible for what you are feeling. For this, you will have to rebalance yourself as well as your friendship. Take small breaks in between work and try to create limitations between your professional and personal life. Set clear goals and make them realistic. You will have to stick to your plans and regularise your work.

Please share your ideas with others so that you get their feedback. Ensure that you are sharing your thoughts with your friends and family members. Remember that you have to be very careful regarding what you are communicating with others. Be particular when it comes to choosing these individuals. When you find proper support, you can flourish faster.