Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Reality of Love

Wise people say, “Love is the answer.” Apparently, no matter the question, love is the answer. Talk about vague! I spend most of my days with the intention of love. But the ways it looks when put into action are many and varied. Love should be the intention. I know this for sure now. When […]

By

Wise people say, “Love is the answer.” Apparently, no matter the question, love is the answer.

Talk about vague! I spend most of my days with the intention of love. But the ways it looks when put into action are many and varied.

Love should be the intention. I know this for sure now.

When I choose how to put love into action, however, I take in many variables for consideration. I take in the people involved, their histories and personalities. I consider the time of day and month and whether I’ve eaten recently, because I know these can affect my mood. I think about the culture and global climate. I consider my own values and happiness requirements. I attempt to factor in unknown elements. And I assess the predicted outcome.

At least these are all the things I take into account on a good day, when I’m living as my best and most authentic, empathetic and courageous self. Not every day is a good day, though. Some days, I feel tired or scared or frustrated and this can cloud my judgement.

But even on a good day, the choice about how to enact love is rarely easy.

On my journey so far, I’ve learned that the one singular intention for love has many possible expressions…

Love can be steadfast. No matter what happens, it will always be there.

Love walks away. In spite of giving our all and caring deeply, in spite of feeling like a failure, love bows out, defeated.

Love is a long embrace.

Love pushes someone away.

Love is speaking what’s in our hearts. It’s sharing our truth even when our heart is pounding and we fear love won’t be returned.

Love is staying silent. Even when we know the truth. Especially when the truth will be a mighty blow. Love keeps words unspoken.

Love says, “Yes.”

Love says, “Hell, no.”

Love exercises regularly. It also eats carrots and leafy greens.

Love stretches out on the sofa. It devours ice-cream and indulges in chocolate, especially champagne truffles.

Love is open and easy going.

Love draws clear boundaries.

Love says, “I will walk to the ends of the Earth with you.”

Love says, “Leave if you have to. I’m not going anywhere.”

Love is the softest, gentlest touch.

Love is rage. It is fierce and can’t be messed with.

Love turns a blind eye. It empathises with transgressions.

Love says, “Not on my watch.” It demands justice.

Love is naïve. It’s hopeful, optimistic and wears blurry lenses.

Love is wise. It’s been around the block more times than it cares to count and it’s a realist.

Love rushes in. It’s excited, impetuous and madly committed.

Love is infinitely patient. Free from anxiety, full of certainty, it will faithfully wait.

People often try to tell us what love is or what it’s supposed to look like. Sometimes, they make our love seem wrong because our choices and actions don’t align with their definition of love.

But love is not rigid in its definitions. Only we can know, if we are honest with ourselves, the truth about whether our intentions, words and actions are sourced in love.

Choose with love and love the choices you make. That’s all we can really do anyway because we have no guarantee about the outcome or response.

Love knows how to, and will, adjust when necessary. Love is flexible. Love can pause – even if just for a moment – long enough to make a different choice when needed.

Kylie Zeal Professional Certified Coach

Kylie Zeal, Professional Certified Coach

Kylie Zeal is an author and Professional Certified Coach (PCC, ICF). Her coaching can help you improve your confidence and level up your life. She has published two self-development books, is currently completing the manuscript for her first fiction novel, and has been travelling full-time for 18 months (and showing no signs of stopping). Learn more about Kylie Zeal and her work (and get your FREE guide on Overcoming Your Biggest Fear!) at www.kyliezeal.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

How Do You Tackle Obstacles?

by World Health: Dr. Kareem
Courtesy of MJgraphics / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

8 Daily Rituals That Will Help You Find More Purpose

by Marina Khidekel
Community//

Let’s Get Intimate: “Why you should lock eyes with yourself in the mirror” With Celeste Rains-Turk & Sasza Lohrey

by Sasza Lohrey

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.