The Psychology of Colors: The Effects of 9 Colors on People

Each color is linked to both emotional and psychological responses. Therefore, knowing the effect and meaning of colors on our psychology is very important when using colors.

For example, if you are going to open a restaurant, you may want to stay away from the blue color because it has a more calming and peaceful effect instead of stimulating an appetite.

Did you know that a bright yellow room can stimulate creativity, or that orange can have an appetizing effect? Let’s explore the meaning of colors and find the color that best suits our purposes!

Green

Green represents freshness, balance, positivity, wealth, calmness, naturalness and productivity.

If you want to create a brand, using green can show that you are environmentally friendly, or you can make your work easier by using a green pen while reading a book or studying, underlining questions and rankings (first, second, etc.) and conjunctions can make your job easier.

In addition to this positive meaning, green also represents jealousy and guilt negatively.

Blue

Blue represents trust, loyalty, calmness, harmony, peace, love and intelligence.

It can be used by financial institutions, social networks, corporate industries and beauty salons. While reading the book, you can highlight quotes that interest you and words you want to share with someone else. The negative aspects of blue are that it is a cold color, it evokes a sense of fear in people and is associated with masculinity.

Purple

Purple represents creativity, nobility, sensuality, determination, determination and fertility.

It is one of the most preferred dark colors by luxury brands because it reminds people of calmness and artistry. Sometimes you can use purple accessories to change the mood of a room. For example, in interior design, purple cushions will add a more energetic atmosphere to your room.

Since it is a more mysterious and pessimistic color, it will create insecurity in people, so we can say the negative side of purple.

Yellow

Bright and energetic! Yellow represents warmth, positivity, joy, energy and happiness.

It makes people excited and happy. It is highly preferred by restaurants because it increases appetite. You can make your home or room look bigger by using a light color like yellow! Yellow also represents irresponsibility and instability.

Orange

Orange has a more friendly attitude. It already represents friendship, success and trust.

It is used to spread a beautiful energy without putting pressure on people or exaggerating. Underlining examples while reading a book increases memorability. Using the lighter colors of orange at home helps you achieve a calmer, peaceful and friendly home environment.

Red

A remarkable and appetizing color. Strong and energetic. Red is the representative of love, passion.

It is used minimally by brands because it is a very strong color. You can add more than one atmosphere to your home with different colors of red. The color of anger and danger is among its negative effects.

Pink

It is seen as a more feminine, soft and delicate color. But in fact, the bright shades of pink are perfect for a modern look.

Pink is the representative of health, happiness, sweetness and affection. We can say that pink represents immaturity and weakness as the negative side.

Grey

Gray is the color of simplicity, elegance, calmness and neutrality.

It is often used by modern technology companies. Designers like to use gray because it helps other colors look nicer. The gloomy mood is among the negative effects of gray on people.

Black

Black is the color of power, grace, formality and authority.

It is generally preferred by the fashion industry and luxury brands. The negative aspects of black are seen as the color of mystery and evil.