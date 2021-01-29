The Power of Your Tribe

The blessing from the brokenness

When I was growing up and faced school yard bullies, had a bad day in class or a failed test, I always knew the comforts of home awaited me at the end of the day. Other times it was my band of friends that would talk me out of a sticky situation, offer timely advice, listen to my boyfriend sob stories or stand up for me if needed.

Thinking of others and considering if we were all really blessed, our siblings would give a supportive word, hug or even dealt with the bully once they found out who it was. It was a great feeling to know that someone was in my corner when life got hard!

So, what happened when I grew up, childhood friends and siblings grew distant or moved away, and bonds stretch to the max or eventually broke? Sometimes, a conscious decision to depart, for whatever reason, lent itself to end the union. Some friendships end prematurely as misunderstandings or miscommunication occurs.

I had to embrace the notion that life separates us and changes course all the time. It was a struggle sometimes. We make new friends in our travels and even those can change. You accept the memories of the past and move forward.

As I grew older I realized that quality friends are so very needed as life starts throwing some wicked curves at us and we definitely need the shielding of those who not only know how to care, but they just show up for us without being prompted. They know how to comfort, they are genuinely empathetic and it’s just instinctual for them to pick up the phone, sit with us in silence, drop a card in the mail or bring a hot meal without reservation of any kind whatsoever. They ask the right questions, look out for us, can be trusted with our pain, they don’t exploit it and their motives are pure. They support without any agenda, understand imperfections – theirs and ours – and are there if we do call. It’s incredible to have such people in our lives and during the past few years of loss of my mother, godmothers and others, quarantine periods and the pandemic, I realize how crucial each member was.

They are my tribe.

They are the blessing I got amidst brokenness and didn’t realize how important they all are until I went through some real suffering. Many (but not all) of my tribe members were established while working at St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf. As we nurture and care for our students, diffuse their crisis situations, advocate, educate and protect them, that same mentality carries over into our friendship circle with one another. We are like-minded, putting the needs of others first. As one coworker said to me recently, “it is who we are, and why we do, what we do.” They have been my support system not only in the work we share, but personally as well. It’s the familial alliances that are so meaningful and when there is a loss of a member, there is a corporate devastation. We faced this last year as a beloved member and her husband passed away within a week of one another. There were others as well throughout the years that are sorely missed. We still haven’t fully recovered from it-they were beautiful souls and their absence is greatly felt.

When faced with death, broken relationships and losses these events bring realizations to my life. It sobers in the most painful, horrible way and rattles to the very core. Even the Bible states in “It is better to go to the house of mourning, than to go to the house of feasting: for that is the end of all men; and the living will lay it to his heart. Sorrow is better than laughter: for by the sadness of the countenance the heart is made better.” ( King James Version, Ecclesiastes 7:2-3)

I realized that everything changes and can happen so quickly – one minute on the top of the world, then burying a loved one the next. Late night texts and phone calls take on a whole new meaning. Life can turn upside down in an instant and pummel me. Not everyone is equipped for the turmoil that comes and it’s understood. It’s a fight.

But my tribe knows how to step in and rally for my cause. I don’t even have to ask, as members we have rights and privileges within one another’s lives and strive to be honest and kind. These are the folks who show up and are present whenever they can be. They’ve sat in the ER, waited for results with me, picked me up for a walk, a drive or invited me out for a burger. The list goes on. Tribes are the godsend folks who pick up the pieces of the brokenness, sweep the floor of the sorrow and just walk alongside during difficult times. But in good times when tides turn, we celebrate successes, affirm, empower, congratulate and are genuinely happy when another member thrives. They do all they can to help us grow and excel – despite challenging situations. They can read our heartache without us saying a single word. If there is a disagreement, we separate for a time and then reunite even stronger because we just know we are part of this tribe. Apologies are not afar off because as members of this tribe we value relationships as a commodity — as assets.

Grief is grief no matter what form it takes in our lives. Whether it is the loss of a loved one, a divorce, broken relationship, health issue, caregiving, empty nest, or job loss, the tribe is ok with our hurts, our short-comings and our humanity as long as they’re honest. They become family, they know us and understand what we are going through after a supportive talk. They are simply there and get us with our best interest in mind even when we embark on making poor decisions they execute tough love like any good, big sister or brother would. They want to protect us from harm and heartache. It’s important to point out that this is reciprocal – we are there for them, too, and it works like a well-oiled machine. They give of themselves with respect for healthy boundaries even when ours are weak. However, they also recognize limitations and some can’t be a member successfully. It doesn’t make them any less of a friend, but there’s a definitive difference in relationship. We can’t take one another for granted either.

I look at my tribe in reflection…it’s the sole redeeming quality in brokenness. It’s the gift I received from a shattered heart, struggles with doubts and disappointments. I realize my tribe is my incredible blessing for which I am so thankful. I want everyone to have one. Those relationships that are a soft place to fall when everything around is hard. COVID has shown us the incredible value of time and the fragility of life. Support is needed for so many as the losses are unfathomable. We all need a tribe.

The irony of it all is that sometimes it takes life’s tough journeys to realize this. If we all take an assessment of our good friends, our chosen family, the tribe provides a glimpse into the much needed support of these days. With incredible gratitude that we have them to lean on for comfort and care when needed. For that, I am truly thankful.