The Power of the Womb!

Tap into your Divine Goddess and Unlock the Source of Infinite Creation.

No matter our differences, we all share at least one thing in common. That is, we all come from the same place. All of our lives here on Earth originated in the womb; our first known home on the physical plane.

For millennia, people worshiped the Divine Mother’s womb. They recognized the womb as the sacred place we all came from; the source of all life, creation and possibilities.

The Womb is perhaps our deepest spiritual centre. However, for many of us, the connection to that centre seems to be severed. It’s a part of us that carries immense power and yet it’s often one of the most wounded and forgotten places.

When you start tapping in to the power of your womb your life will start to change!

The entire capacity of infinite creation is hidden within you. Miraculous energy is held in the most powerful chakra in the human body, your Womb Chakra. This chakra is beyond all others and is a direct channel to the divine mother’s creation capacity.

Every human, both men and women, has a Womb Chakra. Women have been blessed with the presence of a physical womb as well. This is a special gift from the Divine as it gives her the ability to give birth. According to Vedic philosophy, it is this ability that allows women to be more powerful than men. They have the power to create another life within their body.

The Holy Womb Chakra is the highest, holiest, most powerful energetic point in the body. It’s the access point to enlightenment, miracles and the divine power of all creation. It holds within it all of our karmas which we have carried across our lifetimes.

Having a womb is one of the fundamental components that makes us women. Obviously, it’s clear that the uterus is an extremely powerful place as it is the space where life is conceived. However, the womb is much more than a space where babies grow. As an energetic centre (regardless of whether a woman has a womb or not) this is the place where creativity is born, where sexuality is honored, and where unresolved traumas and conflicts are stored.

The womb is a database for our entire karmic journey. It stores the energetic imprint of every sexual encounter. Experiences no matter how loving or unloving, wanted and unwanted they were. It holds encounters of childbirth and abortion as well as inherited ancestral patterns throughout years and even lifetimes. All of these experiences are being registered deep inside your tissues and the cellular memory of your pelvic area, womb and sexual reproductive system. This directly affects the entirety of your well-being. Physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. It affects all of your relationships.

Our Wombs hold historically and collectively remembered trauma. Each of us develops in our mother’s physical womb for 9 months. During this time, we are inheriting and imprinting the energy of her womb trauma and in turn, the trauma of her mother and grandmother.

Our wombs can be like that ‘junk drawer’ at home. Left unattended it get’s full of crap that we just don’t know what to do with. Unattended trauma and emotions manifest in our womb as:

Unhealthy or abusive sexual relationships

Low self-esteem and sex drive

Being overly intellect driven or “spaced out” and ungrounded

Physical illness in the Womb area including (in women) fibroids, endometriosis and (in men) prostate cancer

Inability to fall pregnant

Womb Trauma can run so deep that many of us don’t even realize we are avoiding it. This can happen over years, until it manifests physically in our lives.

How do we heal womb trauma?

How would your life look if you deeply and completely loved every aspect of yourself?

What if you truly felt worthy and deserving of your desires?

What If, when you looked in the mirror you honestly thought

“WOW, I am a fucking goddess!”?

If she’s not able to breathe… YOU are unable to receive.

Lindsay Dam.

One of the simplest and most direct ways to connect with your womb is through your breath.

Once you begin to connect with your womb in this way, you can start to expand the light of your luminous womb out all the way through you. You can do this daily exercise on your own:

Lay down with your hands in a heart shape over your sacral chakra.

Set the intention to clear all negative traumas, emotions and energy from this space.

Once cleared, you want to fill every space with the highest frequency of love, compassion and forgiveness.

As you breath in and exhale, imagine a beautiful soft pink leaving the palms of your hands and filling your womb space and the entire reproductive system again with the highest frequency of love, compassion and forgiveness.

Continue to do this and just allow anything that may surface to come in.

What happens when you start to heal your womb space?

As you start to heal your womb space, you begin to regain your power and self-esteem. You allow yourself and your creativity to flourish. You feel more grounded and confident in you body. You trust your choices more and don’t require so much confirmation from the outside world.

The health of your female reproductive system begins to flourish.

As without so within. Learning about the womb charka was a huge part in my healing journey! It’s like the seed of our soul. Up until now I feel like it’s been so over looked and even bypassed. The only normalcy behind all things womb related is to talk about the inconvenience and discomforts of periods and pain.

It’s my aspiration that this post inspires you to start connecting with your womb as the power that this amazing energy centre holds is truly infinite.