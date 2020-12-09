Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Power of Storytelling

Storytelling has been used through the centuries to pass on history and to entertain at the same time. We still use storytelling to help children learn valuable skills and lessons from the time they start school. It’s only natural that this method of teaching is being adapted to help children learn about the ongoing pandemic. Here are a few storytelling tools that are helping teachers and parents educate children about Covid-19.

Virtual Storytelling Events

In the past, sharing copyrighted content online was strictly regulated and, for the most part, that’s still the case. However, many publishers and authors are coming together to allow teachers to read their children’s books in virtual storytelling sites. Whether doing a live stream on a social media site, such as Facebook, or reading a story in a video conference call on an app like Zoom, teachers can now read stories to students anywhere in the world.

Explaining Frightening Events

The spread of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a number of restrictions that are frustrating and confusing to children. However, using stories to explain why social distancing, mask wearing, and other restrictions are necessary will make it easier for young minds to understand. In making this information age appropriate, these children’s stories help alleviate most of that childhood fear. As a result, young children find it easier to cope with new rules.

Writing Original Stories is Therapeutic

You should also encourage your children to write their own stories and to draw pictures to accompany those stories. This helps them explore their own feelings and thoughts about the changes the pandemic has brought about. It will also help you as a parent by providing a more concrete understanding of your children’s pandemic experience. Using the information your children provide in the stories and pictures will help you address the issues that are really troubling your kids.

Using stories to educate children is one of the most effective ways of teaching. This is why telling your kids stories that include important information about the Covid-19 pandemic is helping prepare them and protect them. Since young kids are more likely to adopt practices that their favorite fictional characters employ, telling stories ensures your kids will follow important rules that will keep them safer against infection.

    Stephanie Mathews, Stephanie Mathews, Author

    Stephanie Mathews is an entrepreneur, author and volunteer based in Dallas, Texas.

    Stephanie Mathews didn’t always plan to be an entrepreneur and business owner, though. While her husband had an interest in owning a Subway franchise, Stephanie knew she couldn’t run a business that she didn’t have a passion in. 

    She stumbled upon The Rustic Brush while trying to plan an outing for her college friends that everyone could participate in and enjoy. She loved the company’s model but saw that there were no locations near her. After seeing they were selling franchises and speaking with her husband, they decided to jump in and become business owners. Then, they found the perfect studio located in Lower Greenville, a bustling neighborhood in Dallas perfect for small businesses.

    The Rustic Brush is a painting studio that lets you create one-of-a-kind custom wooden signs. With the necessary materials and expert guidance that allows you to create a beautiful piece of art, The Rustic Brush is perfect even for those who would never consider themselves an artist. 

    In addition to owning and operating a business with her husband, Stephanie Mathews is a student in business school and is also in the process of writing a book and designing a game to go along with the book. Her game is focused on building positive habits for children, and the book explores the science behind it. 

    Her idea for the board game came to fruition after a panel of seven Dallas entrepreneurs selected her pitch. While they loved her idea, they didn’t feel she had the proper background to bring it to success. They suggested she work along with a group of people to ensure the game would be successful, which is how the book and game became linked to one another. 

    Born in Malaysia, Stephanie moved to the United States as a young adult. A large portion of her time in Malaysia was spent volunteering, a passion she brought with her to the states. At her school, she led the Honor Society and established a Green Team, where she worked on sustainability projects. Throughout her late teens and early twenties, she worked as a Community Service Director. Her move to the United States only increased her passion for volunteering, as she wanted to be able to bless her community. Currently, she volunteers at Equest. Equest is a charity working to improve the quality of life for those with diverse needs through the use of equine assisted activities and therapies. She is also involved with the Wounded Warriors Project and plans to use her business as another opportunity to give back to her community. 

    Stephanie Mathews attended Temple College, where she earned her Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. From there, she went to Richland College to continue her business education. Most recently, she attended the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas. Here, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and Management. 

    Follow Stephanie on this site, where she will blog about her work as an entrepreneur, her volunteering experience and her work as an author. 

