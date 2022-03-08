The Power of Positive Affirmations

Contributor Log In
The power of a statement has no boundaries, especially with positive affirmations in the workplace.

Often, you find may yourself discouraged by obstacles, challenges, and hindrances in your daily working life.  They can pile up and make you feel like success is unobtainable. Positive affirmations can be the key to moving past these roadblocks and finding a path to achieving your goals.

5 Positive Affirmations You Can Use to Create a Path To Success

The idea of positive affirmations may seem trivial. However, their impact on your daily working success can be remarkable. Here are five of my favorite affirmations to help you achieve your ambitions.

1. I am focused on achieving my goals.

The first affirmation you should remember is that everything you do in the workplace contributes towards your ultimate goals. Even the most minuscule action – like sharpening a pencil or replying to a trivial email – serves to reach your goal. Remember, you may struggle to feel like you are focused, but your actions channel a path towards getting you to where you want to be.

2. I can face any obstacles and turn them into positive experiences.

It’s no secret that the workplace is challenging. Nearly every day, you’ll find obstacles varying in complexity. Some will be easy to overcome, some not so easy – but they are all essential to career success. Whenever a challenge arises, remind yourself that it is a positive experience. No matter the outcome, the obstacle will translate into something from which you can learn and better yourself. Challenges dealt with successfully will always facilitate success.

3. I have meaning and purpose in everything I do.

Performing trivial, mundane, and repetitive tasks may make you feel stagnated on your career path. You can feel like there’s a lack of purpose or meaning in what you do. Sometimes, it can lead to a loss of confidence. The reality is that everything you do has purpose and meaning. It doesn’t matter how trivial you may feel your actions are. They have a positive impact on your progress.

4. I have endless potential.

It’s easy for you to fall into the trap of saying that you can’t do it. There will be some days when the outcome of your actions is not as expected, and things don’t go according to plan. However, that should never impede the idea that you have endless potential. You are equipped with the tools to accomplish anything you want. Use this affirmation to bolster the fact that you will ultimately reach your goals with an unlimited tank of potential.

5. I am successful.

Take a moment to affirm that you are already successful. You have managed to get yourself into a career, which in itself is a phenomenal achievement. You have managed to accomplish that milestone on your path to success, and no matter what happens, your success will keep expanding. Don’t fear that you won’t achieve success at work – with this affirmation in mind, and you’ll keep driving towards your ultimate goals.

Create a Realm of Confidence with These Positive Affirmations

Lacking confidence is a frequent issue when driving towards success in the workplace. However, you are capable and deserving of everything you want in your career. Continue to use these positive affirmations every day to boost your confidence and to give you a smoother ride to eventual success.

Mark Danaher, Career, Life and Leadership Coach, Virtual Speaker and Trainer at Careers by Design LLC

Mark Danaher is a career/life/leadership coach and certified career counselor who helps leaders elevate their careers and life to one they will love.  He helps his clients make the best of tough situations so they can be their best professionally and personally.   Mark uses coaching along with his extensive career development knowledge and expertise to offer his clients a uniquely holistic approach to making career and life pivots.  He helps his clients manage burnout, stress, and anxiety, integrate balance into their lives so they can make a meaningful change in their lives. He uses a holistic narrative career approach to help people tell their stories and learn from their careers and life.  Mark completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Economics and History and went on to earn his Masters at the University of Connecticut in Counseling Psychology.   Mark was the President of the National Career Development Association in 2014-2015 and continues to volunteer for the organization.   He is certified as a Certified Professional Coach, Certified Career Counselor, Holistic Narrative Career Professional, Retirement Options Coach, 2 Young to Retire Coach, Job, and Career Development Coach, Job and Career Transition Coach, and a Certified Career Service Provider.  Mark is a Master Trainer for the Facilitating Career Development Certificate and School Career Development Advisor certificate is actively coaching training, and teaching throughout the year.  He is now a Master Practioner of the Energy Leadership Index which is a great assessment to understand how you use your energy in your everyday life and under stress.  It gives you a great insight into how you can improve your everyday interactions and connections with colleagues, employees, family, and beyond.

