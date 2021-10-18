The Power of Learning to Accept

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.com

This past Saturday morning, while out for breakfast, I lost my wallet. Not only did I lose it, but I was almost 600 miles from home. Luckily for me, I was driving. If I had to get on a plane, with no identification, my problems would’ve magnified.

Yes, losing a wallet, with cash, credit cards and identification is frustrating and an inconvenience to say the least.

As I reflect back on it this morning, I’m grateful, I chose not to let it ruin my weekend. I was with family from around the country, celebrating my mother’s 80th birthday. Instead, I chose to focus on what I could control, which was notify the banks to cancel the cards and ordered new ones. I knew with several family activities happening that day, the focus needed to stay on everyone having a good time, not worrying about something I could not change.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, once said, “For after all, the best thing one can do when it is raining it to let it rain.” Life is all about change. Some change we consider to be good. Some we consider to be not-so-good. The key is not to resist change. Attempting to resist life’s changes only creates unnecessary stress.

It is through personal growth we gradually learn about this acceptance and the power in the acceptance.

Being able to accept, let go, and allow things to be the way they truly are – not necessarily the way we want them to be, is truly liberating. It doesn’t mean you don’t care about improving your reality. I truly wanted to improve my reality the moment I knew my wallet was gone! It is the realization that the only thing you really have control over is yourself and your thoughts about everything else.

Understanding you only have control over yourself, and your thoughts is the foundation of acceptance. It is only with acceptance can you have peace of mind and growth.

I recently spoke with a woman full of anger and frustration. The people in her life were not doing things the way she wanted them done. She didn’t feel like those around her cared as much as she cared. She believes people are doing things intentionally to upset her. She is not in a good place.

I shared with her, what I’m sharing with you. We cannot control others. We can only control ourselves and our thoughts. When our thoughts of others are causing our blood pressure to rise, we cannot get others to change. Our only option is to change our thoughts.

Sometimes, our thoughts must shift to removing ourselves from the situation, the conversation, and sometimes, even the relationship. Over time, with practice, we can accept that what others are doing or not doing, are not good or bad, they are simply different than what we think should be done or not done.

Each of us must realize, inner peace does not depend on external conditions. Your peace is not determined by whether someone does what you want them to do. Inner peace comes when we surrender our ego, quit demanding or expecting everyone to do things our way, and release our worries. When we can accept that worrying is all about hypotheticals and not reality, we can understand that worrying is simply the use of our thoughts in an unproductive manner.

Peace of mind arrives when you recognize your thoughts are not helping you, that you can change them (and do), and that you do not need to be in control of anyone or anything other than yourself and your thoughts.

The most empowering thing you can do for yourself is to step back and watch as you control your thoughts. You must tell yourself “I cannot control those around me. I can only control my thoughts about how I will respond to the actions of those around me.” When you choose to not get upset; when you choose not to feel helpless; and you choose to take control of your thoughts and actions, you will feel empowered.

I assure you, choosing not to let the loss of my wallet affect the mood of those around me, left me feeling empowered. I know you can do the same. Decide today, you are going to choose to control your thoughts. You are going to choose to control your emotions in a situation instead of letting the situation control your emotions. When you make these choices, you will feel empowered.

Remember, there is greatness within you. You must choose greatness. It won’t develop on its own. I believe in you!

“Happiness can only exist in acceptance.” – George Orwell

