Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Power of Holding Space

i love being able to see through my posts how what is important to me now has always been important to me and i love reading the nuances of how i have felt over the years. there is a healing practice that works like this post the practice goes like this . . . feel […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

i love being able to see through my posts

how what is important to me now

has always been important to me

and i love reading the nuances of how i have felt over the years.

there is a healing practice that works like this post

the practice goes like this . . .

feel the pain the exists in your body

and then instead of focusing in on the feeling of pain

start to focus on the space around the pain you feel

and allow that space to fill the area of your pain

continue to grow the space that you feel

and then continue to fill the ever growing area of pain with this space.

to give an example of the practice

imagine taking a droper full of purple color 

and emptying it into a glass of water

what happens?

the color of the water in the glass turns purple, right?

now take that same proper full of purple color

and empty it into the ocean

what happens?

the space dissolves the color.

in this same way,

if we increase the space around the pain

the space dissolves the pain.

i see this over and over and over again

as i hold space for people

and in that space, who they are not dissolves

leaving them to see who they are.

i say it in talking about my book, The Mosaic

the words are beautiful, 

the story those words tell is simple and charming and life changing

but it is the SPACE between those words that will transform us.

let go

dissolve into that space

and let the pain you feel vanish.

this is my wish for you today.Report this

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Create a Space You Love: The psychology of interior design

    by Laura E Baize
    Community//

    Making Friends With The Darkness

    by Courtney Feider
    Community//

    Ana Forrest’s Secret to Transforming Addiction and Abuse Through Yoga

    by Vivienne Tang

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.