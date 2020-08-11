The Power of Holding Space

i love being able to see through my posts

how what is important to me now

has always been important to me

and i love reading the nuances of how i have felt over the years.

there is a healing practice that works like this post

the practice goes like this . . .

feel the pain the exists in your body

and then instead of focusing in on the feeling of pain

start to focus on the space around the pain you feel

and allow that space to fill the area of your pain

continue to grow the space that you feel

and then continue to fill the ever growing area of pain with this space.

to give an example of the practice

imagine taking a droper full of purple color

and emptying it into a glass of water

what happens?

the color of the water in the glass turns purple, right?

now take that same proper full of purple color

and empty it into the ocean

what happens?

the space dissolves the color.

in this same way,

if we increase the space around the pain

the space dissolves the pain.

i see this over and over and over again

as i hold space for people

and in that space, who they are not dissolves

leaving them to see who they are.

i say it in talking about my book, The Mosaic

the words are beautiful,

the story those words tell is simple and charming and life changing

but it is the SPACE between those words that will transform us.

let go

dissolve into that space

and let the pain you feel vanish.

this is my wish for you today.