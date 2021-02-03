The Power of Distance Healing

Distance healing is an alternative form of healing in which the practitioner sends healing energy to the recipient. The practitioner and recipient don’t have to be in the same place for the healing to be effective. A healer may send positive energy across the universe or even during a phone session.

Although both people aren’t in the same place, this type of therapy is accessible through the recipient’s energy body, which doesn’t involve a physical presence. A practitioner may work with mental, emotional, and physical aspects through the energy body.

There are many misconceptions about how distance healing works. Distance or remote healing utilizes positive energy in the healing process, just like Reiki healing. Energy can be transmitted in three ways:

Emotion

Intention

Thought

The perception that everything, including space and time, is fixed and only moves forward keeps many people stuck in their physical world and unable to manifest positive changes. When people are grounded in a limited physical existence, they go about their lives without making any significant changes. Shamans believe that all time is an illusion. If that’s the case, the concept that people always have to be “stuck” in circumstances they feel they can’t change is also an illusion.

Matter is made up of energy and atoms. Harnessing energy is vital in distance healing. When a person has an energy or psychic block, all of the body’s energy centers aren’t aligned. This misalignment can cause energy blockages. The practitioner focuses their intentions on the remote subject intending a specific effect. The receptive subject then receives those intentions.

Usually, a healer will take the person’s medical history, including anything unusual they may be experiencing. The energy recipient will be asked to relax in a quiet place where they won’t be disturbed. The healer sends positive energy to the recipient, either by phone or telepathically. During the session, the healer may “pick up” on any issues that the recipient may not be aware of.

In one case, a healer sensed that a healing session recipient was experiencing bleeding from the bladder. The problem hadn’t been diagnosed by a doctor. Shortly after, the person was diagnosed with a bladder tumor. The growth was successfully removed, and no further problems occurred.

Distance healing is an effective method of removing negative thought patterns that can affect a person’s personality and behavior. A distance healing session can release the negative energy and replace it with positive thoughts to improve your life.

Article originally published on https://michellebeltran.net/