The Points of Light Civic Circle Offers Real Ways You Can Change the World 

Today’s political climate can feel divided or even stagnant, but the truth is, you really can make things better, starting with your own community, one act of kindness at a time.

Sixty-six percent of Americans don’t believe they can make a big impact in the world. 

That figure is according to Points of Light’s research on civic engagement. But what if I told you there are actually many ways to drive change? 

Today’s political climate can feel divided or even stagnant, but the truth is, you really can make things better, starting with your own community, one act of kindness at a time. And those aren’t just words. I’m here to share real, practical ways for you to make a difference. 

The Points of Light Civic Circle helps people connect to opportunities and understand that doing good comes in many forms. It is a framework that represents your power to lead, lend support and take action for causes you care about and live your best civic life. 

The Civic Circle provides actionable examples of all the ways you can change your community to reflect the world you want to see around you. In fact, you’re probably doing some of these things already. Are you helping a neighbor by picking up groceries or chaperoning on your child’s class field trip? You’re volunteering. Did you vote in the last election or help others get to the polls so they could vote? Those acts of civic duty illustrate the “vote” element. When you buy a product, do you choose to support companies that reflect your values or advance a social cause? That’s called “purchase power.” There are nine elements of the Civic Circle, and countless ways to bring each one to life. 

This blog is the first in a five-part series that will help you find real and manageable ways to activate the Civic Circle through apps, documentaries, podcasts and books. 

We also offer other resources to help you connect with all the ways you can become empowered to be the change you want to see in the world. Check out our videos that provide an in-depth look at each element of the Civic Circle. And don’t miss Civic Life Today, our digital magazine series. Each issue takes a deep dive and provides materials, ideas and inspiration so that you can become civically engaged.  Get started today, and launch your own civic engagement journey with these tools. 

Diane Quest, Chief External Affairs Officer at Points of Light

Diane Quest is the chief external affairs officer at Points of Light where she leads the external affairs division comprised of the marketing and communications department, the events management department, customer care and mission recognition programs. An accomplished communications professional, she brings 20 years’ experience developing and executing all aspects of marketing and communications. In her prior role at MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, she successfully led a rebranding effort that increased visibility in earned media and social media and doubled registration at the organization’s annual national conference. She previously served at The Pew Charitable Trusts as a communications manager and as the national media director at the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Diane also has experience working within the federal government as the media and legislative affairs liaison for the inspector general at the U.S. Department of State and began her career as a television journalist.  

