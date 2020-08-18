Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Poetry of Leadership: Leaders Rising

Leaders, the world is in deep need of your talents, energy, and insight.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Leaders rising from adverse experiences are testament to the beautiful resiliency of the human spirit.

Testament that whatever has happened to you does not need to define you.

Testament that pain and suffering can be transformed into wisdom and strength.

Testament that the more who willingly surrender into this dance, the more evolved our collective leadership becomes.

In my work as an executive coach I’ve come to believe that the journey to effective, wholehearted leadership is a personal journey of healing. Daily, I walk beside leaders navigating the tension between manifesting their dreams while wrestling the old haunts that hold them down.

What I’ve learned is that rising can be a long and winding journey, with forward movement and setbacks. That as one layer is released, deeper layers call for attention. That with sincere intention and courage you can leave behind the shackles of old fears and myths of limitation – those that have been told to you, those that have been imposed on you, and those you tell yourself in your darkest days.

Leaders, what I know is this: the world is in deep need of your talents, energy, and insight.

The ones that were born from adversity.

The ones spilling out of your pores with unbridled passion.

And, the ones still hiding in the shadows, too shy yet to be revealed.

And you – no matter who you are or what’s been done to you – still, like air, you can rise too.

Join me in my new blog series, Leaders Rising, as I highlight leaders who have risen from the ashes. We’ll explore the gifts born from their experiences and the challenges that have held them back. Most importantly we’ll examine the moves they’ve made throughout their leadership journey to transcend adversity and openly face the ragged edges that still remain.

Borrowing a vision from Dr. Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise,” the stories we explore will resonate hope where your leadership may still feel stuck and inspire potential paths forward where you may feel lost.

But still, like air, I’ll rise…

Out of the huts of history’s shame
I rise
Up from a past that’s rooted in pain
I rise…

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear
I rise
Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear
I rise…

Angelou, a descendant of enslaved people, was born into poverty in a culture of heightened racial discrimination and inequality. Her early life was marked by parental divorce, sexual and racial violence, and teenage motherhood. Yet, miraculously, she transcended these personal and intergenerational traumas and setbacks, transforming herself into a beacon of wisdom, truth, and light.

And you – no matter who you are or what’s been done to you – still, like air, you can rise too.

HAVE A STORY TO TELL?

Know someone who’s risen from ashes of adversity to become an amazing leader – learning to leverage their gifts while continuing to soften up the rough edges?

Maybe it’s you?

Message me. I would love to explore highlighting your story in the Leaders Rising blog series.

——-

“Still I Rise”
By Dr. Maya Angelou

You may write me down in history
With your bitter, twisted lies,
You may trod me in the very dirt
But still, like dust, I’ll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?
Why are you beset with gloom?
’Cause I walk like I’ve got oil wells
Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns,
With the certainty of tides,
Just like hopes springing high,
Still I’ll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?
Bowed head and lowered eyes?
Shoulders falling down like teardrops,
Weakened by my soulful cries?

Does my haughtiness offend you?
Don’t you take it awful hard
’Cause I laugh like I’ve got gold mines
Diggin’ in my own backyard.

You may shoot me with your words,
You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I’ll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?
Does it come as a surprise
That I dance like I’ve got diamonds
At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history’s shame
I rise
Up from a past that’s rooted in pain
I rise
I’m a black ocean, leaping and wide,
Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear
I rise
Into a daybreak that’s wondrously clear
I rise
Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,
I am the dream and the hope of the slave.
I rise
I rise
I rise.

Originally published at https://www.trueformleadership.com on March 10, 2020

Judy York, Executive & Integral Master Coach™ at TrueForm Leadership

Judy York combines her experience as a former Inc. 500 CEO with one of the most advanced maps of transformation ever created to help entrepreneurs and executives of growing companies transform themselves into better leaders.

Grounded in Integral Theory, she works from a holistic model of how change occurs – considering not only her clients and the unique way they move in the world, but also who and what supports them in the ever-changing landscape they operate in.  Judy coaches business leaders in developing a clearer understanding of where they are and a vision of where they long to be while co-creating a program to build the muscles they need to grow and embody this new vision.

Judy supports clients through individual leadership coaching, long-term business strategy, and collective leadership team alignment.  Schedule a discovery call for online executive coaching with Judy to begin the next leg of your own leadership development journey.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Transforming Leadership, Transforming Trauma

by Judy York
do what you love with Jeffrey Flack #LivingFearlessly #ThriveGlobal
Community//

Love What You Do!

by Lisa McDonald
Community//

Leaders Rising: Laura Wallace

by Judy York

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.