The Phoenix Rising

The day after I closed Love.Heal.Thrive.’s physical doors, I was exhausted- emotionally, energetically and physically. I spent the rest of the weekend sorting through my garage with a friend to find room for what had been brought home and to begin processing my grief.



I was heartbroken and tired.



After turning in my keys, I decided to use hotel points to go away for a night to the ocean and out my feelings.



I…

cried them out,

journaled them out,

bathed them out



and silenced them out in my own private silent meditation retreat.



As I walked along the beach, the ocean waves came up to me and always stopped within an inch from me. I never consciously tried to avoid the water, yet the ocean water never once touched me.



I felt protected by Mama Earth because she knew it was freezing and not what I needed in that moment.



I just needed to be held by her.



I spent a lot of time in meditation on the beach. When I opened my eyes after one particular meditation, I realized I had sat in front of this incredible rock that continued to withstand the crashes of every wave.



This rock was powerful and sturdy. It would divert the waves from me and slow each wave’s velocity so nothing but gentle, loving bubbles approached me.



I didn’t even realize I had sat in front of my protector until I opened my eyes. I had only noticed that the waves continued to foam up near me but never touch me. At the same time, this rock in front of me was bombarded with crashing waves and thundering noise all while remaining resilient and strong.



I experienced the real life depiction of what it meant to be the rock for someone, especially for yourself.



This rock did not go anywhere and protected me when I needed it most.