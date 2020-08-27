The Pendulum of Life, Can It Stop Swinging?

By Rachel B. Lee, Fearless Marketing Ladyboss and Stepmom

We live in a world of extremes. Extreme burn out from work. Extreme use of technology and mobile devices. Extreme diets. Extreme indulgence. Everything is either all the way to the right or all the way to the left.

How did we get this way?

After all, we come from the stars, the trees, the sky, the sun, the moon. Our celestial beings did not intend for such swings. We are intended to be centered, present, balanced. But it’s nearly impossible to find balance in a world marked by such strife and such a lack of consciousness. We are raised to be somebody, to not be somebody, to watch who we are, what we do and try to create a perception so that the world will accept us. From the second we start to understand, we are told what to do, who to be, how to Love.

It’s not our fault that we’re so lost. We’re human.

Our pendulum keeps swinging. Back and forth, back and forth and it’s exhausting. The tiredness of striving for more, trying to be more and then you realize there’s nothing more to be but yourself. But then you’re confused on who your Self is. If you’ve been shaped to be somebody by your parents, friends, society, educators, social media, and more, it can be very confusing to understand who your authentic Self is. And when you try to figure it out, you don’t even know where to start.

The path is so unclear, disheartening, and lonely.

At 32, I’m trying to return to my authentic self that I was born to be. She is so lost on who she is supposed to be when she must just be. I want to become and am trying to find that kniggle in my tummy telling me where to go and what to do. But perhaps there is nowhere to go, there is nothing to do, there is only to be. To be me. To discover who Me is.

I’m on a soul journey. A journey to rediscover my authentic self. It’s lost in the subconsciousness, the busyness of the day, the stress of stupid things. I want to connect to my soul, my heart, my mind and live that connection each day.

I believe there is a higher sense of Self and a Higher being that protects each one of us. She is the unconditional love we all need. I hope with her love, I can find my own love, for myself, my authentic self, and then the pendulum can stop swinging. I’ll be at the eye of the storm. Peaceful, centered, joyful. Peace is when the pendulum stops swinging and our true Self is unfolded.

Will you join me?

