The opportunity within this Pandemic – Part 1

Banner by Crystal-Marie Sealy via Canva.com

As we navigate this pandemic, I hope this deepens our sense of possibility. We have lost loved ones, jobs, businesses and income and community safety nets, but I hope to help us come out the other end healthy and wealthy, in honour of our losses.

Successes Already Emerging

Eric Yuan’s Zoom video conferencing and Jeff Bezos’ Amazon are making a mint but who’s paying? People and companies whose industries remain untouched, and those who grabbed time-sensitive opportunities. I was fortunate. I was on maternity leave, within my own remote business. I had just co-authored a best-seller and a consulting client came my way.

Photo by Anna Shvets

from Pexels

So What Are the Opportunities?

We are likely not going back to business as usual. The pandemic will end, but you want to be in a sustainable position, by then. If you can work remotely, consider these options.

Training – if you have or recently had a job, you have a network that can introduce you to decision-makers so that you can offer corporate training in your area of expertise. Consulting – if your last role involved a service or production process that other industries can use, again, reach out to your network to find out who is struggling in those areas and are willing to pay for professional solutions. Hobbies – since this pandemic has begun, everybody (except me) has excelled in baking, Etsy crafts and making masks. My neighbour now makes amazing bath bombs. Now that you have the time, what do you enjoy that might be a welcomed distraction from the panic this pandemic keeps throwing your way? Is there a premium option that can make it financially viable, and simple so you won’t burnout? If yes, you may be on to something. Entrepreneurship – similar to point number three (3) above, this one asks that you start a business doing what you were last paid to do, but in an industry thriving right now. Your network may know of organizations willing to pay professional rates – so your business is sustainable – for your offering. Collaboration – not everyone agrees, but competition is non-existent for anyone who will thrive well beyond this pandemic. Everyone will remember those who sat with them through this to keep them afloat. Who had you previously considered healthy competition and could benefit from your support, right now?

Photo by August de Richelieu

from Pexels

I’ve tried to list engagements that will last beyond the pandemic but, for now, you can also offer tutoring and freelance support to those who are less tech-savvy. Hundreds of companies could go under as they don’t know how to use Zoom and Slack to manage teams and support clients. Can you offer training or facilitate meetings while they connect? How else can you support here?

Happy to Help

If this helps, and you want professional support to get started sooner, let’s chat! I’m focused on speaking and writing as an author, right now, but I still offer consulting services in some instances. You can also always find an intrinsic books on my blog and social media.

Happier, healthier and wealthier – it’s really possible if you truly believe it is.