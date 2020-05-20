Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Number One Way to Increase Client Retention

Giving Value to Your Employees Is the First Step to Give Value to Your Clients

By
Photo by You X Ventures on Unsplash

A lot of businesses focus primarily on serving their clients. While it’s great to take care of your clients, starting with them is going backwards. Great client service actually begins with investing in and giving value to your employees. Why?

The first part of the answer is: it’s the right thing to do from a human perspective.  Why wouldn’t we treat our people who make up our company well? Why wouldn’t we want them to love where they work and enjoy the impact that they’re making?


The second part of the answer really impacts your business: you are modeling for your employees how they should treat your clients. Sounds simple, but it’s true.

No matter what your company’s core values are, your mission statement is, or your process for how you treat your clients, the number one way your team is going to learn how to operate is by watching and mimicking you.

If you have kids, you experience this all the time. How often do you see them picking up your phrases and habits more often than anything you tell them?

In the video below, I share how investing in your employees does half the work of investing in your clients

Investing in your employees is one of the most effective ways to take care of your clients. Video Courtesy of Ingari Video Confidence

Companies that take good care of their employees have better cultures, better employee and client retention and perform better financially over time. So, the question is, how are you investing in your employees now? 

Are you asking questions about more than their work?  Are you truly listening to their answers? Are you using their answers to help mentor them and make your interaction with them as a leader truly valuable? 

If you are, you’re not just improving their performance, you’re also improving the experience for your clients. Your employees will immediately begin investing in and giving value to your clients in a very similar way, which is an experience that can be your largest competitive advantage.  

April Shprintz, Creator of The Generosity Culture, Business Accelerator and Speaker

April Shprintz has spent over two decades driving growth for companies of every kind.  Early in her career she served as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force where she was an executive producer and anchor of Air Force Television News, delivering information daily to a global audience of 75 million people. From there, she entered the corporate world specializing in sales, operations, and marketing, supporting Fortune 500 clients while earning an MBA from the University of Texas. April’s work has generated over $1 billion in combined additional revenue and today she teaches entrepreneurs and leaders how to accelerate their businesses with a relentless focus on value for the clients they serve.  She describes this approach in her forthcoming book The Generosity Culture.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
