The negative impact of social media on your health

In the past few years, the use of social networking sites has become increasingly popular. Social networks have become an important part of every person’s life. This is what affects our daily lives, and for everyone (including brands, companies, celebrities, and audiences) it has become extremely important to have an online presence in the world of social networks.

Many of us use social networks as a common means of communication. It doesn’t matter what we do all day. We check our Facebook and follow updates on Instagram.

In modern globalizing society, social networks are part of our daily lives. Is it just a routine or are social media devouring our lives?

Social networks are a blessing, as it has become easier to communicate with people and industries abroad. But it’s important to understand that this virtual networked world is also a trap that dominates our lives. Social networks absorb our lives and can be harmful to our mental health.

According to various studies, long-term use of social networks is associated with symptoms of depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem in adolescents. It can also affect sleep quality and hyperactivity.

Health experts also say sitting on social media is a new version of smoking. The effects can be quite damaging, which is not very good for our mental well-being.

Social networks are an advantage for all those who were afraid of face-to-face communication. However, many people struggle with trolls, poisonous comparisons, and cyberbullying.

People of all ages use social networking sites these days, and it’s important to know how they can negatively impact our mental health.

1. Internet addiction

Do you always check for updates on Facebook and Instagram on your phone? Are you overconsuming social networks? If you answered yes, you may be suffering from an Internet addiction disorder or IAD (unhealthy addiction, craving for the Internet).

You can also suffer from IAD if you often play video games on the Internet or shop online. However, social networking sites are one of the main reasons for people suffering from IAD.

Social networking sites “hook” users, which interferes with their daily lives – relationships, work, and personal life. Due to addictive behavior, people may neglect their personal lives.

2. Decrease in self-esteem

Using social media has a big impact on our self-esteem. This can make a person shy and insecure. When we spend a lot of time on the Internet and social networks, we tend to make comparisons that lower our self-esteem and confidence. Research conducted in the past has shown that self-esteem affects our overall well-being and is directly related to our overall health.

Continuing familiarity with social networks can negatively affect our minds because many people take social networks too seriously and fall into the trap of unrealistic standards set by networks. In search of confirmation, in terms of “likes” and “followers,” comparisons with other people tend to reduce self-esteem, which will subsequently lead to symptoms of depression and anxiety.

3. Anxiety and depression

Excessive use of social networks can cause mental illness such as anxiety and depression. Studies have shown that people who use multiple social media accounts are at greater risk for problems such as anxiety and depression.

There is an increase in cyberbullying, and prolonged bullying on social networks can lead to suicidal thoughts, anxiety disorders, and depression.

4. Comparison with other people’s lives is mentally unhealthy

Regardless of what kind of environment it is, a spiral of silence occurs constantly when several people isolate themselves and never express their thoughts. Many people feel socially isolated and tend to hush up their thoughts because they begin to compare themselves with the avid users of social networks.

Social media fosters social comparison, and it is important to know that comparison is a bad and dangerous habit. Comparing ourselves with others will only take our work upon ourselves and lead to even greater uncertainty and agony.

Comparison can lead to feelings of loneliness, misery, and depression.

5. Less human connection

Social interaction is critical to good mental health. But with the advent of social networks, we are glued to our mobile screens and desktop computers and have less personal communication.

Having more friends and followers on social networks does not mean that you have a better social life. It is important to have personal and realistic connections, what to do online on social networks.

6. Sleep Deprivation and FOMO

Social networks are associated with growing sleep deprivation, and using networks for even a few hours can harm your sleep.

Excessive use of social networks can also lead to FOMO (fear of missing out), a type of social anxiety. FOMO is dangerous and can cause stress, and can also reduce your ability to concentrate on other things.

Social networks are useful, but it’s important to balance your social life with real relationships.

Author Bio

IG FOLLOWERS UK is one of the fastest growing company. Our quality administrations are constantly given by local experts who are prepared to give their best consistently. With many packages in our domain, we strive for the best every time.