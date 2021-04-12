The Most Influential Female Leaders of 2021

Who would have thought ten centuries ago that women could play the same leadership roles as men? We are in the 21st century, a time when women play very significant roles in all sectors. 2021 has seen more women taking up more leadership roles in activism, entrepreneurship, politics, arts, and science.

The following are five of the most influential women in 2021.

Kamala Harris

In the past year, the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, has been a trending women figure in US politics. Kamala is in the records as the first person of color to become the US Vice President. Her leadership success also saw her become the first African-Asian-American woman in the senate in 2016. Earlier, she served as the first Black California Attorney General. In conclusion, Kamala’s ambitions, bravely, and intelligence has seen her climb the ladders of success from being a formidable Attorney General to the US Vice President.

Greta Thunberg

Despite her young age, 17, Greta Thunberg is one of the most youthful climate activists. The Swedish activist has a massive group of followers globally. She became famous after holding climate change strikes in school and later outside the Swedish Parliament. The Time named her as 2019 Person of the Year after making it into the international headlines. She even had a public lecture at New York’s UN Climate Action Summit, where she traveled on a Zero-emission yacht from Sweden. The UN speech saw her get famous through her quote, “How Dare You.” She accused leaders of empty promises when people are dying due to climate change, and the human race is facing extinction. She is active in climate protests and holds climate change speeches across the globe.

Oprah Winfrey

The award-winning and iconic figure Oprah Winfrey is a famous actress, philanthropist, media executive, and television producer. The Oprah Winfrey Show got her into the spotlight after airing the program for about 25 years from 1986. As an actress, she participated in the production of “Beloved,” “Color Purple,” and “Butler.” After becoming the first Black woman billionaire, Oprah embarked on philanthropy. Oprah has been in the forefront, pioneering the empowerment of the girl child through education.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The second female to serve in the US Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, leads numerous campaigns advocating for women’s rights. Being among the eight female law students in her class, Justice Ruth Bader graduated and climbed the ladder of success. She previously served in the US Court of Appeal before being appointed into the US Supreme Court by Bill Clinton, former US President.

Melinda Gates

Melinda Gates is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s co-founder. Melinda became Microsoft’s Product Manager in 1987, which allowed her to meet her future husband, Bill Gates. Through the duo’s support, the Foundation has been at the forefront in improving health and education to reduce the global poverty levels. Melinda Gates’ achievements saw her receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barrack Obama, former US President, in 2015.

More women will hold positions in both the boardroom and legislative houses in the next few years to come. However, there is a need for more empowerment of native Asian and African women as they lag in leadership roles.

Originally published on DrCatherineBarnes.org