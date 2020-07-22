The most important questions you can ask yourself in 2020

Everything that is made beautiful and fair and lovely is made for the eye of one who sees.―Rumi

At the turn of the decade, the public around the globe hoped for positive changes. I envisaged a future full of love, respect, peace, and harmony. The world was at the gateway to a new ten-year cycle, and it seemed like a big deal. The turn of the time, however, was not so kind. A disaster after disaster wounded our planet and novel ambiguities loom around the corner every passing day. May it be Australian wildfires, corona pandemic, George Floyd, or global conflicts set the stage for war theatrics around the globe, humanity seems at the brink of a newfangled tragedy. Darkness is casting shadows from the nibbling cold of the north pole to the ice caped desserts of the south pole.

But one can always observe the auroras on these dark, cold nights at poles and admire the beauty that captivates any living soul. It is proof that harmony prevails in the toughest of situations all one needs to do is look at the right places and ask oneself if they are going to look for it? Such are the circumstances in the first year of the decade. All we got to do is look for the positivity, how can we contribute to it and ask ourselves that are we ready to look for it?

Positive thinking is more than just a tagline. It changes the way we behave. And I firmly believe that when I am positive, it not only makes me better, but it also makes those around me better.―Harvey Mackay

The entirety of humanity depends on social interaction; we are wired to socialize, and the Novel Corona Virus impales our social instinct. The uncertainty around us is demanding us to rethink how we are living the limited life span that is bestowed with. We need to start asking what is essential in life and are we really living. Since we have time on our hands, we need to rethink our morality. These questions might make us live a healthier life and better humans in future.

Are you willing to accept your negative behaviour?

The acceptance of the negativity is the first step towards a positive lifestyle. We need to revisit our day to day interactions and ask our self if I was wrong here? Should I apologize for it? Was that swearing worth it? Did my curse make things any better?

Once the answers are in, you might want to shuffle things up next time in a mellower way. The impact of positive words is far better than negative words.

And so it is, that both the devil and the angelic spirits present us with objects of desire to awaken our power of choice.―Rumi.

How much time do I give myself?

We are beings of desire, and in our pursuits of lusts, we ignore the far cries of our soul and our body. A common complaint we all hear is that I can’t find time for myself. How ironic, isn’t it? Time is an investment, and the worthiest candidate for that investment is you.

No one else can do what you can do for yourself. No one can eat healthy for you, exercise for you, do yoga or get enough sleep for you or get rest for you. We must acknowledge the limits of our soul and body and treat it with the respect they deserve. One must stop using their body as a machine and start appreciating it more.

“There is no more profitable investment than investing in yourself. It is the best investment you can make; you can never go wrong with it. It is the true way to improve yourself to be the best version of you and lets you be able to best serve those around you.”― Roy T. Bennett, The Light in the Heart

Is the pain worth it?

2020 is the perfect time to consider if your career or your ambition is worth the pain it comes with. Be thorough. Analyze your reasons behind your reason for the pain that you are enduring. Is it really worth it? If the answer is no or a maybe, then its time to change things for yourself. Do what makes you happy and what is really worth the pain. If a student, who hates writing can take help from coursework writing service then why should he/she invest efforts in writing while the time can be used to do something they love.

Try to weigh the benefit that your pain yields for you Mark Manson summed it up in an article,

“I’ve always loved the idea of being a surfer, yet I’ve never made consistent effort to surf regularly. Truth is: I don’t enjoy the pain that comes with paddling until my arms go numb and having water shot up my nose repeatedly. It’s not for me. The cost outweighs the benefit. And that’s fine. On the other hand, I am willing to live out of a suitcase for months on end, to stammer around in a foreign language for hours with people who speak no English to try and buy a cell phone, to get lost in new cities over and over and over again. Because that’s the sort of pain and stress, I enjoy sustaining. That’s where my passion lies, not just in the pleasures, but in the stress and pain.”

What are your dearest memories in the past few years?

Look back, relax and cherish the beautiful moments that gave you joy and happiness in the past few years. Are you doing any of them recently? If not, what is holding you back? If you cannot answer this vividly then are you investing enough time in yourself? These questions must propel you to reshuffle your lifestyle.

Happiness is a choice, not the outcome. Choose the things that make you happy, do what your heart wants you to do, and most importantly balance your life in such a way that you can choose to be satisfied when you want.

Why should I be unhappy? Every parcel of my being is in full bloom.―Rumi.

Are you hanging out with the right people?

Here is when it gets really tricky that we cannot seem to get rid of the toxic people around us. It seems complicated, but the negativity such people can spread will dent your spirits, aims, ambitions, and outlook to life so beware of them.

Ignore those that make you fearful and sad, that degrade you back towards disease and death.―Rumi

There is no shame in moving on from a toxic relationship, and spending your time with people who lift your spirits, push you to succeed and love you unconditionally. Such people are a blessing, and one must try to emulate the same behavior so that they can progressively impact life.