The Most Important Lessons On Sustainable Well-being in Leadership

Recent challenges have generated a lot of interest in the employee “epidemic.” Articles and podcasts highlight that 76% of employees will experience burnout at some point, suggesting that leaders support the well-being of their team and avoid such ends. However, as is often the case, these studies do not show that leaders also have limited resources. In fact, a final study on leadership burnout indicated that 96% of leaders would experience burnout at some point in their career. In view of the unpredictable and unprecedented months ahead, the burning of leaders is a risk that must be addressed.

I’ve spent the past six months talking to the CEO, who has experienced a wellness crisis, along with advice from him to fellow leaders. These are the best tips from him:

1 You don’t have to be a superhero.

At a time when “servant leadership” has attracted much attention, many leaders believe that caring for others is a priority, to meet their needs. Has no sense. If you are not taking a break according to your needs, exercising, sleeping, and spending time with loved ones, your brain simply cannot function as effectively. The amygdala, the emotional part of the brain most closely associated with the stress response, becomes more alert and sensitive. At the same time, the prefrontal cortex, the part of decision-making responsible for rationalizing emotions and thinking rationally, works less effectively and, over time, may begin to shrink in size. This means that not only will you be unable to think clearly, but you are also more likely to pounce on the people around you, your attention will be reduced, and your ability to solve problems more creatively will be impaired. How can you really serve your team in this state? Can not. At this stage, your company culture is affected. It’s a fast track to the workplace of fear, mistrust, and low morale. If you want to inspire and lead your teams, you need to prioritize your well-being.

2 Know your landmarks

We all know the importance of meaningful work. It is the basis of our inspiration and fulfillment. In times of change and uncertainty, understanding personal, shared and company values ​​is more important than ever. This is what drives flexibility, innovation, and ethical leadership. CEOs I spoke with described how easy it is to “move forward” with quick promotions and new opportunities without stopping to reflect their personal values. In times of stress, it is pronounced. You may feel like you don’t have time to think, making decisions that may not align with your values ​​or vision of success. These CEOs described how being aware of them was “transformative.” This simple process enabled her to overcome her crisis and subsequently empowered her to make it a positive influence in her life. If you’ve never thought about your core values, this download can help.

“Find someone to talk to.”

As we break down the stigma of mental health at work, many organizations proudly promote their employees by saying “it’s okay to not be okay.” But how many leaders are actively playing the role of this message? It is very difficult for executive officers to express vulnerability, it has historically been such a taboo subject. However, it is time to start. Each CEO spoke about the challenge of being honest with others about the challenges they faced. He also emphasized that it is essential for him to find someone with whom to talk about his well-being and feelings, which now maintain his performance, health and happiness. In addition, it is reported that by doing so regularly, they have become able to manage challenges as they support their teams more effectively while maintaining a healthy personal life. For some she was a family member, for many she was a coach or mentor, and for others she was his personal one. When this is done right, there is never a “one size fits all”, but it is always necessary to find a shape that fits it.

As we move into the third quarter and many things are unknown ahead, now is the time for leaders to step in and make sure they are taking care of themselves. As one CEO put it, “commitment is important” and if you don’t learn to take care of yourself, “something will break.” So if you want to maintain your wellness and performance in the months to come, and act as a positive role model for your team, this is your chance.