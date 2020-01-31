The Most Important 20 Minutes Of Your Day

Les Brown once said, “If you don’t programme yourself life will programme you.”

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Hit snooze, grab the phone, read the news, Instagram, Linkedin, FB? Science shows that the first 20 minutes of your day is when your subconscious is most impressionable.

According to Entrepreneur magazine: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/326049

“Science tells us that when each of us wakes up, our brain operates at 10.5 wave cycles per second. The first 20 minutes after we wake up is called the alpha stage. It’s been called the gateway to the subconscious mind.

That time window is when your subconscious mind is most impressionable and soaks up information like a sponge. Whatever you hear, see or are exposed to in that first 20 minutes will affect you and set the tone for the rest of your day.Have you ever gone into a semi-daydreaming state while commuting? A few minutes pass, but you don’t remember what happened. It’s likely your brain entered the alpha state”

5 types of brain wave frequencies

Working with any new client we immediately get into their first 20 minutes.

Knowing that those are the most impressionable, I introduce them to a technique called M3:

Movement : This is any movement that gets your heart rate up. Some do a full blown workout, whilst others 20 pushups etc.

: This is any movement that gets your heart rate up. Some do a full blown workout, whilst others 20 pushups etc. Mindset : Yoga, Visioning, Praying are just a few that fall into mindset.

: Yoga, Visioning, Praying are just a few that fall into mindset. Motivation: audible books, reading, podcasts, music to name a few.

The golden rule is never go on any socials, read any messages or news feeds within 20.

Everyone is different as some wake very early whilst other after lunch. A lot of time is spend on building their M3 and when we have that down then its repetition.

What does your first 20 minutes look like?

Remember motivation gets you going and habit keeps you going.

Kev