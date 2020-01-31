Contributor Log In/Sign Up
The Most Important 20 Minutes Of Your Day

By

Les Brown once said, “If you don’t programme yourself life will programme you.”

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

Hit snooze, grab the phone, read the news, Instagram, Linkedin, FB? Science shows that the first 20 minutes of your day is when your subconscious is most impressionable.

According to Entrepreneur magazine: https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/326049

“Science tells us that when each of us wakes up, our brain operates at 10.5 wave cycles per second. The first 20 minutes after we wake up is called the alpha stage. It’s been called the gateway to the subconscious mind.

That time window is when your subconscious mind is most impressionable and soaks up information like a sponge. Whatever you hear, see or are exposed to in that first 20 minutes will affect you and set the tone for the rest of your day.Have you ever gone into a semi-daydreaming state while commuting? A few minutes pass, but you don’t remember what happened. It’s likely your brain entered the alpha state”

5 types of brain wave frequencies

Working with any new client we immediately get into their first 20 minutes.

Knowing that those are the most impressionable, I introduce them to a technique called M3

  • Movement: This is any movement that gets your heart rate up. Some do a full blown workout, whilst others 20 pushups etc.
  • Mindset: Yoga, Visioning, Praying are just a few that fall into mindset. 
  • Motivation: audible books, reading, podcasts, music to name a few. 

The golden rule is never go on any socials, read any messages or news feeds within 20.

Everyone is different as some wake very early whilst other after lunch. A lot of time is spend on building their M3 and when we have that down then its repetition.

What does your first 20 minutes look like?

Remember motivation gets you going and habit keeps you going.

Kev

Kev Martin, Coach & Lifestyle Speaker at www.kevinpmartin.com

Hi! I’m Kevin,

Coach, speaker & lifestyle freedompreneur!

I’m based in England but also work in the United States & Caribbean.

I was born in Trinidad but raised in London, quiet as a kid, got louder as a teenager and absolutely hated speaking in crowds. In my 20’s I became curious in supporting others with their personal growth, which eventually led me to my life purpose.

Throughout my career I’d had amazing jobs; years of experience as chief executive officer, earning awesome money and travelled the world.

I stumbled across an article on Coaching, and after reading the first few lines I immediately knew this was it. I booked a flight to New York, hired a World Class Coach and that was the start of me taking control and changing my life. For the first time ever I invested in ME.

I trained at the world famous Co-Active Institute, in New York City & Chicago. I was professionally certified through CTI’s International Coaching Federation (ICF) accredited programme, which is the most rigorous and respected standards in the industry. The Co-Active Coach training programme is hailed as the ‘Gold Standard’ by the Institute of Coaching, a Harvard Medical school affiliate. I am a ICF professional certified coach PCC.

During that transition I was impatient, battled with the fear of failure (failed lots) and of course lots of what if’s! My head was full of doubt, every morning was a fight with my saboteur but I fought back. I’ve wanted to quit so many times but my passion for coaching is intoxicating.

I had this vision of myself beyond who I was.

Always trust your intuition.

We all know what happens when you quit, but if you keep going…

Fast forward to the present, and I’m grateful to be part of human transformation and what really brings them alive. I coach and give speeches to, ExecutivesBusiness ownersIndividuals and Organisations around the world.

They hire me because they want to make significant changes in their lives or organisations defining and creating their future success.

My coaching transformed their lives by giving them total clarity and confidence to operate at peak performance. Everyone I work with is different and I design a unique programme for that person where they have 24/7/365 access to me

I won’t give you the answers but help you find them and that’s freedom.

Ready?

Kev

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

