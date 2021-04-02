The Mindset Around Building a Six-Figure Health Coaching Business

There comes a time in your coaching career where you need to start to look inward. Mindset is one of the greatest and most powerful tools entrepreneurs need to always be conscious of, especially in the coaching space. This coaching industry is constantly shifting day in and day out, but one of the best things about this is business owners have the power to do the dance alongside this ever-changing industry.

When you think of creating a mindset around building your health and wellness coaching business it’s important to remember that you don’t just think it and it will come. Keep in mind the mindset combined with action are the tools you’ll need to radically change not only to grow your six-figure business but make your name known in the industry.

Visualize Your Future

Whether you’ve been in the coaching space for a while or are just recently starting to dream about starting your own business where do you want to end up? It’s important to take the time to visualize where you want to be not only within your business but to also visualize the lifestyle you want to live while doing it. One of the best things about entrepreneurship is you are the one with the power. You get to visualize, design, and create the life you want and the business you want to run. Don’t be afraid to want these things, after all, it’s your life! Some great future visualization practices you may want to consider implementing into your daily routine are journaling, affirmations, and even chanting a mantra or simply speaking out your goals. Let’s try it right now, say out loud a goal or desire you have for your business!

Invest in Yourself

Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart, you have to be willing to put in the work. A part of that work is making the decision to invest in yourself. It’s easy to get lost in the flow of putting the needs of the business over your own needs as a business owner, which is why this kind of investment is so important. Some great ways to do this is through developing a self-care routine, setting boundaries with clients and the business overall, and developing systems that you can put into your coaching business so you can let go of the reigns. (Quick Tip: this is especially helpful if you have a team.)

Serve First, Sell Second

On the reverse, it’s important to remember to invest in your clients and prospects by serving them first. The coaching space is saturated with a sales acquisition mindset (which is part of the process) but cannot be your only driver. Client’s can sniff that out right away. Instead, go with your instinct. Ask questions, learn about the prospect or brand from all angles. As a coach, you need that internal passion and drive in order to serve your clients well. Hone in on that energy and focus on that service overselling right away to a prospect or your audience.

Remember, You’re Still Learning Too!

Oftentimes, as coaches, we fall into the trap of serving our clients and putting them before us. (Which in retrospect is sort of what we’re supposed to be doing) However, it’s important to remind yourself that you’re still learning. Like we mentioned earlier the coaching industry is constantly changing. We have to learn how to ride the wave. Invest in your learning, and re-learning practices, strategies, and the lessons learned along the way.

Remember, a six-figure business is not out of your reach. When these tools are implemented into your daily practices, combined with grit and determination your health coaching brand will flourish and pave the way for future entrepreneurs to follow in your footsteps.

This is a guest article written by Health Coach Calee Shea. You can connect with Calee on Instagram or through her website.