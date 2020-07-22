The March of the Billion Unemployed

In this pandemic chaos, a billion displaced and unemployed get ready to march. They are all ages, all genders, all nations and all types of working environments. They are coming out with deep disappointments, wrapped in anger, but more about themselves for letting their skills and crafts miss the boats. The know that Futurism is Workless, their degrees and experiences now un-trade-able, their burden of debt, guilt and sorrows un-bearable, some fought health crisis, some survived body bags, lingering in sadness, seeking truth, they wander the world remotely. The time has also come to embrace upskilling and uplifting of women entrepreneurs all across the world, as they are the other missing wheel of the national economy. The mental endurance is at test here, the anguish and depression at breaking point. The top disturbing issues amongst any major trade group associations in any Western economy are around ‘mental-health’ and rise of anxiety.

When on the march, they need answers and not riot gears, they need truth and not theatrics, and they need grassroots prosperity and not hologramic economies, and they now need brand-new thinking and new style leaderships, but are nations ready is leadership prepared?

The Paper-Mache Economies of today, overly licked fresh printed money on towers of debts marked as growth already declared super success, leadership on podiums proclaimed as certified wizards, blocking any further dialogue, debate, discourse or disruptive challenges. Liberated thinking and new honest dialogue is needed.

Understanding the new battlefields; with some 100 nations at risk, Anti-Digitization Mentality,infested across the world, is the main and deeply hidden reason as after all, digital-divide is in reality only a mental-divide; the existence of deep fear about exposure of one’s redundancy and often incompetency or both. This iswhy digitization of economies are still lingering nightmares, and despite availability all along last decade of almost free technologies, any open discussion in any major Public or Private Sectors department anywhere in the world immediately exposes some 50% redundancy of surrounding staff and equally 50% incompetency to deal with the required challenges.

Understanding the deep silence; why everyone from top to bottom so scared to talk about anything to do with digital transformation or any talk about ‘upskilling’ afraid of over exposing poor skills; therefore, staying quiet at the cost of hide under the desk or appearing overly busy but always in deep silence. Such choices are tragic on self-discoveries, self-optimization and overall productivity and economical progress of the nation

Understanding failures; Leaderships have openly failed in creating bold cultures where redundancies are reskilled and incompetency upskilled. The business world has forgotten how the postindustrial business societies around the world, totally ignorant and incompetent on computers, calmly and respectfully ushered under proper-guidance into computer and telecom age where all redundancies and issues of skills were upskilled on an aggressive basis. The Coronavirus Pandemic has now become the usual suspect on this invisible war to support militarized economy, but fixing economy and dealing with occupational challenges for the working citizenry will save the nations.



Understanding the Last Seven Societies: How 100 years of evolution has landed us here; during the Print Society in 1900, when the printed word was power, literacy was perquisite and only the privileged had access to knowledge. A similar scenario occurred 120 years later and is occurring today, as the thousands of options are only open to new global age literate while the rest of the population watches as amazed spectators. Today the Block-chain and AI coding, the technocalamity and alpha-dreamers are all altering our thinking while enjoying progress.

“The Radio Society made its impact after a quarter century. It brought information freely available to the air and music to tap dance on assembly line floors. The ‘voice’ created radio-personalities with opinions and opinion leadership became noticeable. There were 5 other major societies. TV Society brought live action dramas, and started the colorful consumerism. Telecom Society shorthanded distance and created standardization. The Computer Society created miniaturization and a sense of accuracy. The Cyber Society brought the world to the desk and started the diffusion between work and other lifestyles. We just left the Click Society, which brought the world into our pockets and seriously disrupted the traditional work model. “

Excerpted Source: Naseem Javed, Sunrise, Day One, Year 2000.

Published, IABC Communications World, Dec. 1995, Volume 12 Isssue11, Article, ‘Chronology Charts’

Understanding upskilling for better performance; the transitions from post-industrial-age working to computer-age was a massive global uplift of working classes on the world, molded and upskilled around the clock to become comfortable with new technologies and transitions. The same desired right now. Mental anguish in working classes of global societies is mainly mental-divide issues failing to recognize digital-divide realties. The fake fear of artificial intelligence is also a key factor on upskilling. Most leaderships of 200 nations are occupied somewhere else.

The march of the billion is a sign of reality and demands high quality debates and discussions on such critical thinking. Organize power debates, digitize, optimize human performance and mobilize. Save nations by upskilling, eliminate mental health challenges by creating sophisticated “occupationalism” among displaced by technology and bad policies. A brighter future hidden in a smoke and mirror world needs discovery.

The rest is easy

Painting by courtesy …artist Byron Anway