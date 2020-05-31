The main reason you’re not achieving your goals

Strugglin with achieving your goals?

I feel ya! I’ve been there. And so have most others.

Most people, if we’re being honest, aren’t that great at achieving goals.

And to be clear, when I say “goals” I mean like big ass, audacious goals.

The kind that when you think about achieving them, and the work it’ll take, you get excited and kinda want to throw up a little bit at the same time.

Not little rinky dink things you can accomplish without putting in much effort.

So, why is it that most people, despite saying that they REALLY want to achieve them, struggle with achieving their goals?

Well, if you want to know the answer, keep reading.

Wanting it ain’t enough

Let me just get this out of the way now, and say that I feel you on really wanting to accomplish great things in life.

I’ve always been that way. I’ve been a dreamer my entire life.

And I will be the first to tell you that I REALLY wanted to achieve my goals, and create my dream life.

But, maybe you can relate, it was like no matter what I did, how hard I tried, or how badly I wanted it, I just couldn’t break through.

Those damn goals kept alluding me. And I definitely wasn’t creating the life I desired to live.

Why?

Well… the truth is, wanting it just ain’t enough.

“But you don’t get it, Justin… I REALLY want it!” Trust me, I do get it. I was right there with you.

But it doesn’t change the reality of the situation.

So, what’s the solution?

Shift your energy

Now, before you go running off, hear me out.

I want you to sit perfectly still for a moment and listen.

What do you hear? Well, chances are you may hear anything from absolutely nothing to crazy ass kids running around like I do.

But, do you hear a bunch of random, different music? Mostly likely not.

Here’s the deal though, there are energetic frequencies for every radio station you can imagine around you right now.

So, why can’t you hear the music?

Because you’re not on the same frequency.

You see, when you have a device (a la a radio) that allows you to tune into a specific frequency, the sound that exists on that frequency can then be heard.

But the moment you leave that frequency, you lose the sound.

Well, all of life works that way.

We’re all energetic beings who have our own energy that we put out into the world.

The reason people struggle with achieving their goals and elevating their lives comes down to an energy problem, not a desire problem.

You can have all the desire in the world, but if your energy is not right, you ain’t achieving your goal.

Most people, when they set out to achieve a big goal, start out from the same energy that they’ve been in every day.

Problem is, what does achieving a new goal require?

Growth, right?

Meaning that, before you can accomplish anything, you must first grow into the person who is capable of accomplishing it.

You’ve gotta get on the same frequency or level as your goal.

If you want to be a world class speaker, you can’t show up in the energy of a shy, quiet person, who’s afraid of judgement and expect to do so.

Same thing goes for all goals.

In order to have that massive breakthrough, you’ve gotta elevate your energy to that of the person who can smash that goal.

That energy is called having done energy. Meaning that, you shift your energy to one of having already achieved the goal.

When you do that, the result starts to feel inevitable.

Just think about it… if you showed up every day with a sense of belief and conviction about achieving your goal like it was already done, then it’d only be a matter of time until it was.

Now, I know what you may be asking, “how do I shift my energy?”

How to shift your energy

Hearing all of this stuff about energy and frequencies may have your head feeling like it’s going to explode.

So, if that’s you, let me give you a different word to focus on – identity.

When you shift your energy, all you’re essentially doing is stepping into a new identity.

One where you have the belief in your ability to achieve the goal.

So, if you’re wondering how you shift your energy to the level needed to achieve your goal, focus on defining the identity of the person who achieves those sorts of goals.

How do they carry themselves? What actions do they take and/or not take? What time do they wake up? Etc.

Questions like these allow you to identify and connect with that person.

Once you’ve done that, start showing up as that version every day, and you will inevitably get to the result.

Stop trying to desire your way to achieving your goals. It ain’t gonna work, because you’re never going to out achieve your beliefs.

Rather, start doing the work on yourself that’ll allow you to tap into that having done energy.

You do that, and you’ll have no problem smashing through those goals.

Be UNCOMMON!