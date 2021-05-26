Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

THE LITMUS TEST FOR SELF-LOVE

What is Morning Pages? It’s not a journal, nor a diary. It’s a twenty-minute early morning scribble. Releasing your brain chatter. Bypassing your conscious brain to explore what’s happening behind the scenes. In other words, letting go …. Morning Pages is usually a private process, but for some reason, I am compelled to share an excerpt […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

What is Morning Pages? It’s not a journal, nor a diary. It’s a twenty-minute early morning scribble. Releasing your brain chatter. Bypassing your conscious brain to explore what’s happening behind the scenes.

In other words, letting go ….

Morning Pages is usually a private process, but for some reason, I am compelled to share an excerpt from mine (grammar corrected).

My Morning Pages 20/5/21

Hello gorgeous, funny, smart, thoughtful “doing it my way” human.  Good morning you impressive, wise caring, loving, “pain in the arse” quirky human.

Oh wow! Remember the days you couldn’t say anything nice about yourself! 

Remember loving yourself so little you couldn’t even acknowledge you were smart.

People believed in me, would say nice things about me, but that only fuelled my frustration. Why didn’t I believe them?

As for my younger self – I kept her at arm’s length, punished her for not doing better. I have felt the pain and grief that comes with being mean to my younger self. Now I embrace her, hold her tight, and love her just a little bit more each day.

This is a testament to the process of self-discovery, growth, and expansion. An acknowledgment of the process that has led to my conscious creation, my bespoke version of human-ness. Based on what matters most to me. Built on my carefully chosen values. Created by me, for me.

This is a day of acknowledgment. To me and my wholeness. To self-love.

Continue reading.

About the author :

Suzy Jacobs – Educator, Speaker, Mentor, Founder – Thirty years in business and more than 50 years of life!

This is the Science of Choice.

I would love to connect with you and listen to what’s happening in your world.

You can contact me personally via email, phone, social channels, whatever works for you.

[email protected]

    Suzy Jacobs, Educator, Speaker, Mentor, Founder at Suzy Jacobs

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    You Shouldn’t Always Listen To Your Brain — Here’s Why

    by Ayodeji Awosika
    Community//

    Living With A “Ravenous Thirst For Life”: “Don’t look at the phone until at least an hour after you wake up!” With Veronica Kirin and Dr. Marina Kostina

    by Dr. Marina Kostina
    Well-Being//

    The Daily Routine I Use to Stay at Peak Performance

    by Chris Winfield
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.