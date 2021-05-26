THE LITMUS TEST FOR SELF-LOVE

What is Morning Pages? It’s not a journal, nor a diary. It’s a twenty-minute early morning scribble. Releasing your brain chatter. Bypassing your conscious brain to explore what’s happening behind the scenes.

In other words, letting go ….

Morning Pages is usually a private process, but for some reason, I am compelled to share an excerpt from mine (grammar corrected).

My Morning Pages 20/5/21

Hello gorgeous, funny, smart, thoughtful “doing it my way” human. Good morning you impressive, wise caring, loving, “pain in the arse” quirky human.

Oh wow! Remember the days you couldn’t say anything nice about yourself!

Remember loving yourself so little you couldn’t even acknowledge you were smart.

People believed in me, would say nice things about me, but that only fuelled my frustration. Why didn’t I believe them?

As for my younger self – I kept her at arm’s length, punished her for not doing better. I have felt the pain and grief that comes with being mean to my younger self. Now I embrace her, hold her tight, and love her just a little bit more each day.

This is a testament to the process of self-discovery, growth, and expansion. An acknowledgment of the process that has led to my conscious creation, my bespoke version of human-ness. Based on what matters most to me. Built on my carefully chosen values. Created by me, for me.

This is a day of acknowledgment. To me and my wholeness. To self-love.

